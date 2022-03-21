BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Beaumont hosted a tree-planting event at Mountain View Park last weekend along Sunburst Drive to assist with AMPlifying the Urban Forest, an initiative of the California Urban Forests Council.
The goal was to plant close to 2,000 trees in 28 communities across California on March 12 .
Doug Story, assistant director for Community Services for the city of Beaumont, provided instruction to volunteers as to what was to happen that morning.
“Today is our partnership with West Coast Arborists (WCA) to plant trees in the city of Beaumont,” Story said.
WCA received a grant from the Circle4 Foundation that was awarded to cities to bring trees to local communities.
WCA is the City of Beaumont’s tree maintenance tree contractor.
“So today, we are planting 65 new trees in two of our parks,” said Story. “The planted trees will be where trees have already been established. When said and done, the trees will be maintained by the city. These are all big trees that will end up being great shade trees for the parks. I love having events like this in our community. I appreciate all the people that have come out to help. This event will help make our city a more beautiful place to visit.”
Volunteers were separated into two groups.
One group planted 45 trees at Mountain View Park, and the other group was assigned to Wildflower Park to plant approximately 20 trees.
Landscaper Mateo Pistilli brought his granddaughter Lillian Pistilli, a member of the Beaumont Interact Club, to help out.
“It’s good that my granddaughter helps out,” said Pistilli. “She gets to be involved with her community doing community service. She’s here helping with some of her friends.”
Members of the Interact Club were provided a demonstration on how to plant the trees that were in 15-gallon buckets by WCA supervisor Manuel Perez.
Perez told the assembled crowd that the oak tree that he was planting will grow to be 40-feet high and spread out to 40-feet once it is matured.
Interact members Tonia Benete and Alyssa Casillas worked cooperatively to plant a tree.
Benete had to widen the space to allow the tree to settle into the ground with a shovel.
Casillas then slide the tree from the bucket and placed into the earth.
“It’s nice helping our community,” said Benete. “It will be neat to visit the park later knowing that I’ve planted these trees with my friends.”
Vilma Raettig, a Seventh-day Adventist, provided Master Gardening tips and tricks to maintain a healthy garden.
Raettig and her team are part of program that is an extension of the University of California, Riverside.
While Saturday is the day to attend church, Raettig chose to be at the park for the tree-planting.
“I should be in church,” Raettig said. “But I chose to be here because we have lost a lot trees from the recent fires. The trees are the lungs of the plant, and it is important to replace them. They release oxygen and sequester carbon dioxide, and we need clean air as much as possible.”
Raettig’s group provided information and resources to anyone that needed help on any type of plant and how to care for it.
Volunteers that signed up and helped were entered into a raffle to win a guitar made of recycled urban forest wood built by Taylor Guitars.
Organizations that were present were the Beaumont Interact Club, a service club at Beaumont High School, the Explorers group from Cal Fire Station 66, Circle4-Amplifying the Urban Forest, and a group of master gardeners.
Correspondent Paul Prado may be reached at mrpaulprado@yahoo.com.
