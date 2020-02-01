Owners of small pieces of property in Banning need not apply for permission to have a commercial storage unit in their yard.
All others who already likely have such containers will be “forgiven” if they already have a storage unit on site.
A hearing was continued Tuesday on permitted uses of commercial cargo units and storage containers on residential properties.
Residents have until Aug. 31 to register them with the city’s Planning Department without penalty of fines.
Storage unit “amnesty” to avoid the amendment to the zoning ordinance requires property owners to ensure that containers are placed at the rear of their property, and cannot be used as habitable space.
“This is not intended to punish residents” who may have existing storage containers on their properties, rather the amendment is designed to “distinguish between residential and commercial properties,” said Community Development Director Adam Rush at the Jan. 14 meeting when the public hearing on the matter was continued from a Dec. 10, 2019 city council meeting.
Commercial properties are not limited to one storage unit per 20,000 square feet of land.
The ordinance clamps down on the use of cargo containers as property barriers, or fences.
They must be 25 feet away from the side of a property, and 50 feet away from the rear of a property.
The amnesty allows property owners with existing storage containers to keep their giant metal boxes in place (as long as they are not in a front yard) who would otherwise have to balance obstacles such as stables, pools or garages that already take up space on a property.
One resident who spoke at the Jan. 14 hearing expressed concern about a requirement of placing containers at the far end of a property; if his storage unit is at the end of his three acres, it would not be convenient for him to have to go so far to access his storage, he reasoned.
The amendment being added enhances the municipal code which only authorized storage containers for periods not to exceed 60 days, unless a commercial building permit was in place that would be good for a year for an ongoing construction project.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.