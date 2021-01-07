All SR-60 Eastbound lanes through the Badlands, from Gilman Springs Road to Jack Rabbit Trail, will be closed for 55 hours from Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.
To prepare for this weekend closure, full westbound and single lane eastbound closures will occur in this same area nightly on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Thursday Jan. 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists should expect significant delays, allow extra travel time, and use alternate routes if possible.
Alternative routes include Redlands Blvd. to San Timoteo Canyon Road, I-10, or Gilman Springs Road to SR-79.
Although this closure may be inconvenient, it is a sign of progress as the main purpose of this closure is to shift the focus of the work onto the eastbound side, according to California Highway Patrol.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 ext. 238, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
