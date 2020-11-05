Alejandro Geronimo is Banning’s next city treasurer

Alejandro “Alex” Geronimo, an appointed Banning Library board trustee, seems to have won his first-ever elected position as Banning’s next city treasurer, having a healthy lead over his opponent Shawn Patterson, who had the endorsement of retiring treasurer John McQuown.
McQuown served in that capacity for 16 years.
“I want to thank the community for voting for me. I went out and campaigned, putting my best foot forward, and let the voters decide.”
Geronimo holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from San Jose State University, and a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on organizational leadership.
He promises to “be a proponent for the community, and do my part to ensure transparency, and make sure that everything is accounted for.”
Geronimo anticipates studying each council district and finding ways to address the needs of each, and “to be a voice for the community.”
The Registrar of Voters website posted a caveat that there were still 400,000 or so vote-by-mail and 25,000 provisional ballots left to be counted, and cautioned that results could change.
As of Wednesday afternoon Geronimo had 2,529 votes, and Patterson had 1,842.
