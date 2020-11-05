Banning Planning Commissioner Alberto Sanchez had the lead for the Banning City Council District 1’s seat late Wednesday afternoon.
While the Registrar of Voters cautioned that there were still 400,000 mail-in and 25,000 provisional ballots to process, Sanchez had 234 votes, just ahead of opponent Nick Fraser, who had received 202.
Sanchez said in a statement that he is “Very happy with the outcome so far. Hopefully it stays the way it’s going. I’m grateful for support from citizens and family for believing in me.”
Sanchez was appointed to Banning’s planning commission in August 2019.
He said that he campaigned a lot via social media, and tried to be available and responsive to those requesting his perspectives.
“I’m hoping to make living for citizens better and keeping an eye on what comes into Banning in the future,” said Sanchez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in information technology, both from the University of Redlands.
He will succeed Mayor Daniela Andrade, who chose not to run again, as she has been concentrating on working towards her master’s degree in business administration at the University of California, Riverside.
Sanchez is a retail manager for Longchamp in Cabazon.
Mayor Andrade said in a statement “I firmly believe that if someone is on the council, they don’t just sit on the council — they need to be involved in the community and networking. I have a family, grandkids, I need to work — it’s a lot, and I take my studies seriously, so I’m going to take a break for awhile.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
