BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
After a discussion that surpassed an hour during Banning’s July 13 city council meeting, it was decided that an update to an amendment of the city’s municipal code referencing regulations for alarm systems would return for review on a future council agenda.
At issue is the high volume of unnecessary calls for police to investigate “false alarms” around the city.
According to statistics offered by Capt. Jeff Horn, 134 alarms that trigger responses from the Police Department are logged each month between residential and commercial alarm systems.
It sounds more impressive when he explains that it adds up to more than 1,500 false alarms a year.
In each instance, for safety purposes, two officers show up, expecting to “anticipate the worst possible outcome,” according to the ordinance.
“Some alarms were not logged accurately, and there’s a little more training” that can be conducted on our side, Horn admitted; but for scores of others, some homes and businesses with faulty alarms are a “nuisance.”
Horn said that, for one unnamed business, alarms “go off six or seven times a day,” and each time “we still have to have a couple of officers respond” to each instance.
The city’s ordinance regulating the permitting, operation and maintenance of private alarm systems also incorporates a fee schedule.
As the proposed ordinance was presented at the July 13 meeting, the Police Department was willing to forgive the first three instances in a given year when alarms went off unnecessarily.
On the fourth call when officers have to respond, a fee would be imposed.
Councilmembers requested to increase that to five; so when the ordinance returns at another council meeting for adoption, the first five calls in a given year will be courtesy calls; on the sixth call, a fee penalty will be imposed.
And, if a seventh one is triggered, the city will deem the alarmist a nuisance.
The fee schedule starts at $72 for the Police Department’s sixth visit, and going up to $144 for each response after that.
Additionally, the city council bantered back and forth as to how much, and how often, residents and businesses who install alarm systems that have the ability to trigger visits from the Police Department to require permits; previously, those were to be annual permit fees, but council members sounded opposed to having an annual fee, and preferred a one-time permit fee.
The alarm ordinance does not apply to vehicle alarms, or alarms triggered by natural events such as weather or earthquakes.
Alarms that are reset or canceled before officers can show up, are not counted as false alarm responses.
Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra, who participated in the meeting virtually, wondered how the city determines a false alarm, since the alarms for his Precision Material Handling business in Banning regularly has its alarms triggered “by homeless people trying to steal things,” and when his alarm goes off, it usually scares them away.
By the time officers arrive, the vagrants are long gone and there is nothing for police to see, Ybarra says: would he still get billed each time an incident is triggered, when he can clearly see the offenders on his remote cameras, though the officers necessarily would not.
“We’re willing to work with everyone” on a case by case basis, Capt. Horn said.
As for faulty alarm systems that are triggered due to some electrical malfunction or poor installation, for instance, “We’d rather you fix it, than fine you” Horn said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.