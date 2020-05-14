Air Force planes flew over hospitals in the Inland Empire Thursday as part of an effort to honor health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of the battle against coronavirus.
The U.S. Air Force 452nd Air Mobility Wing stationed at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley carried out flyovers with a C-17 Globemaster III, a cargo aircraft, and the KC-135 Stratotanker, a refueling aircraft.
