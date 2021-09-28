Oak Valley SCPGA specific plan, which covers 1,747.9 acres with 4,355 dwelling units west of Tukwet Canyon, was originally adopted by the county in 2001 and annexed to the city in 2003, when a development agreement was established.
The specific plan includes Fairway Canyon and Tournament Hills developments.
Irvine-based Meritage Homes has purchased several planning areas of the development, and hails from the same city as seller SDC Fairway Canyon, LLC.
The partial assignment and assumption of development agreement and transfer rights from SDC Canyon, LLC to Mertiage Homes calls for the new owner to dedicate planning area 21B as land for a park to the city, and to provide a community facilities district to pay for the increased costs of services from the city.
At the Sept. 21 city council meeting, a hearing was held on the matter (no one from the public participated), Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White asked for clarification on the CFD matter.
He was told that the developer will create a new CFD.
City Manager Todd Parton clarified that Argent Management has been developing sections that were previously part of Fairway Canyon and Tournament Hills project areas, and selling the improved properties to builders.
“In this case, Meritage Homes is buying the raw land; they’ll be improving it, and then developing,” Parton said, explaining that “This really is a transfer of the development agreement from Argent over to Meritage Homes for this particular property. The CFD formations and the application are consistent with the balance of the project,” and that CFDs have been created within the project dating back to 2016.
“What we’ve been doing is when CFDs are formed, we haven’t been forming improvement areas … we’ve been improving project-specific CFDs moving forward.”
“My concern has always been that we should be trying to developing without CFD agreements,” White said, “and when there’s an opportunity that a development agreement can be reconsidered, or renegotiated, or restructured — that we should take that opportunity not to continue to add more and more CFDs to our community. Is there an opportunity here for that?”
Parton answered “You could allow them to transfer these development agreements rights, not require them to form a CFD — you could strike that from this — I wouldn’t recommend that because you’re already in a situation where the property tax assessment due to the apportion agreement with the county that this property is subject to is not going to generate enough property tax coming to the city to cover those core services” such as public safety and fire services, and could run into fairness issues where some subdivisions are subject to CFD mandates while others are not, explaining that the balance of subdivisions have already been served and are paying for facilities, and by not establishing a CFD “These individuals would not be set up to pay pro rata fair share that the others are paying,” Parton said, adding that CFD also makes it easier down the road to sell bonds down the road for that development.
White clarified that he did not oppose “the public safety portions of the CFDs. I just to make sure we’re going to have the flexibility” when negotiating the CFD.
Councilman Julio Martinez made the motion to approve the measure, which passed 4-0, with Councilman Rey Santos abstaining, since he arrived midway through the discussion.
