Banning has approved its latest incarnation of a city seal, following weeks of discussions and rediscovery of other city seals, and years of misuse and confusion with a city logo being used for official city documents.
City Councilman Art Welch likes the new rendition.
“I think it brightens up opportunities to sell Banning” as a cheerful place to do business, Welch said. “There are endless opportunities in this city, if we just can find a way to take advantage of them.”
At the Jan. 14 city council meeting, city manager Doug Schulze explained that the seal the city had been using since 2005 was a “community logo” that offers no reference to the city as a municipal corporation.
All around Banning folks have been using a logo declaring “Stagecoach Town USA” with an accompanying slogan “Proud History, Prosperous Tomorrow” in lieu of the official city seal, Schulze pointed out.
Stagecoach Town USA initially stemmed from a 1995 logo contest which, when reproduced in ink blurred significantly and became too difficult to see.
Another contest in 1997, won by Efrain Herrera — who won a $100 savings bond — essentially designed the logo expressed today.
Ironically, the logo in use for nearly 15 years was never approved by the city council, Schulze said.
City Councilman Art Welch attended a League of California Cities conference in 2005 and received a lot of compliments for the pin he wore, which depicted Herrera’s design.
“It was said at the time, ‘Well, let’s just use that. There wasn’t any official action” according to Schulze.
Since 1965, however, the city’s municipal code has specified that the circular seal bearing “an appropriate insignia depicting the scenic and health advantages of the city,” flanked by the incorporation date and the words “City of Banning” and “California,” “shall be the official seal of the city.”
The first seal would have been approved on Feb. 25, 2013; Banning’s second-ever ordinance outlined a description of what was to appear on it.
On Dec. 20, 1955 at the direction of Mayor A.I. Peterson, City Engineer James Carney was directed to come up with a new city seal, which was approved by May 1, 1956.
On Oct. 22, 2019 then-Mayor Pro Tem Daniela Andrade requested an ad hoc committee be assembled to determine the feasibility of redesigning the rather drab but stately burgundy and gold city seal.
According to city documents, during discussions at the ad hoc committee it was determined that the existing 63 year-old city seal no longer reflected the current state of the city.
They tapped Palm Desert firm CV Strategies, which specializes in branding and strategic planning, to design a lighter, more cheerful and open seal that depicts the endless opportunities represented in Banning.”
The ordinance declares that the official city seal shall bear the inscription “Incorporated 1913” at the top, “Endless Opportunities” on the bottom, and “The City of Banning” at the center, with an appropriate insignia portraying the scenic and health advantages of the city.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace was not impressed with the new rendition.
“I’m for change,” she explained, but “I’d rather keep the existing one. That looks more legit than this one” that was less complicated by design.
She was the only one to vote against it, as the vote was 4-1 in favor of resorting to the new city seal.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.