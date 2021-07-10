BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Prior to the state’s lifting of most of the COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, there had been a decline in visits to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for treatment related to the coronavirus.
In fact, there were no patients at the local hospital between May 27 through June 20 to be treated for COVID, save one — and that was because they were at the hospital for “other procedures” when that patient’s infection was discovered.
Patients that were seen earlier in May did not require a stay in the intensive care unit, according to Tracie Hudson, director of nursing resources and cardiopulmonary services.
“All the things we’re doing in the public with infection control, social distancing and vaccinations seem to be helping” Hudson says. And, “We’ve learned how to treat patients differently, and the industry has been sharing information on treatment.”
Hudson says “We’re doing things differently in the way we approach respiratory care. Initially we placed patients on ventilators to help give their lungs time to rest; however, we learned that it was best to do other treatments and avoid intubation, because once someone’s on a ventilator, it’s difficult to get them off.”
Instead, oxygen therapy treatments and bipap airway machines, which are noninvasive, proved to be sufficient and resulted in far fewer deaths, Hudson says.
Hospital CEO Steve Barron agrees.
“The way we prioritized vaccinations, particularly for the elderly and highest-risk patients, really cut down on ICU admissions,” he says.
He credits the efforts of the county’s Skilled Nursing Facility Outreach and Support Taskforce, or SOS teams, which assisted the preventative outreach offered throughout the county.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital had easy access to the task force, since the president of the hospital’s Healthcare District — and a member of the hospital’s board of directors — Dennis Tankersly was the clinical leader of an SOS team, comprised of emergency medical technicians, paramedics, social workers and emergency medicine physician’s assistants that provided a network for skilled nursing facilities to acquire training, personal protective equipment and psychological support to those providing care to residents in those communities.
The task force’s efforts undoubtedly protected a vast portion of the county’s older population.
Tankersly’s team covered a region from Calimesa to Blythe.
“The efforts of the county to help protect residents of SNFs (skilled nursing facilities), as well as a robust COVID-19 testing system and later a large vaccination effort definitely contributed to getting us where we are today in terms of low new case rates and the reopening of business,” Tankersly says.
There was one point at the height of the pandemic when San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital was inundated with 53 COVID patients simultaneously in one day.
That is nearly triple the hospital’s usual consensus, Hudson says.
Last year in July, the hospital noted a “slight surge” in COVID cases, according to Barron.
He told the hospital board at its July 6 meeting that it is “too soon to see how July 4 gatherings will affect any potential COVID cases.”
The hospital, according to Barron, has been instructed by the Riverside University Health System to hold on to its ventilators, since “We’re unsure as to what the summer and flu season holds.”
A surge tent and admitting trailer set up outside the hospital have been dismantled and returned as the pandemic seemed to have abated.
Since June 20, “We have had one to two COVID-19 patients per day, who have primarily been admitted in the ICU,” Hudson reports.
As of July 6 there had been 301,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, resulting in 4,640 deaths.
So far during the pandemic Banning had 3,260 cases and 68 deaths; Beaumont had 6,221 cases and 81 deaths; there have been 328 cases in Cabazon, and seven deaths; and Cherry Valley had 534 cases and 13 related deaths.
The county health system also reported 946 cases in county jails, with 940 cases deemed “recovered,” and does not break down where the cases occurred.
The Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, where inmates reported an outbreak, is in Banning.
“Throughout the pandemic, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital has done a great job coordinating with the county to ensure our ability to care for COVID and non-COVID patients,” Tankersly says. “Though the number of new cases has greatly decreased, we maintain our efforts to be a safe place to access care. It is important that our local residents know that, in spite of all the time and effort that managing our response to COVID has taken over the past 18 months, we have not lost focus on our goal to provide high-quality care to all patients.”
