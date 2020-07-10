After 14 years, Baldi to retire from hospital board

Lynn Bogh Baldi announced her resignation as a board member from the San Gorgonio Memorial Heahtlcare District, for which she serves as secretary and treasurer, and from her position as treasurer of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital board.
The announcement was made at the boards’ July 7 virtual meetings, and her retirement is effective as of Aug. 1.
In her letter that was read aloud to the board, she states, “It has been my honor to serve SGMH as a Board member and District Board member starting in 2006. I have great pride in our local Hospital and am humbled by the dedicated Associates, Doctors, Nurses and Administration who continue to provide safe, quality healthcare to our region.”
She offered personal thanks to hospital and board administrators.
Baldi has been a board member since 2006; since she is changing her permanent residence and moving outside of the district’s boundaries, she will no longer be eligible to continue as a board member, according to healthcare district board President Dennis Tankersly.
“Over the past 14 years Lynn has been a very positive force and strong advocate for advancing the mission of the healthcare district,” Tankersly said in a statement. “In her tenure she has served on nearly every committee, and for several years, as the district board chair. We are all very thankful for the contribution she has provided to this organization and her community.”
The healthcare district is actively conducting a search for a Pass area resident to fill her seat for the remainder of her term, which concludes in December 2022.
Interested persons who reside within the healthcare district who are over the age of 18 should send a letter of intent to the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District Board, attention Bobbi Duffy, 600 N. Highland Springs Ave., Banning, CA. 92220 no later than Aug. 1.
