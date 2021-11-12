Giving Banning teens an opportunity to develop leadership skills and build character when they are not in class is instrumental to the Boys & Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass, which is one of three recipients of community development block grants this year from the city, which also approved funding for fencing and improved irrigation at Lions Park, and a budget for creating a dog park at Sylvan Park.
A $10,000 investment in CDBG funds will be applied to the Boys & Girls Club’s “Teens Continue to Lead” program, according to Director Amy Herr.
The Boys & Girls Club had submitted a request for $20,000.
A $10,000 submission by the Cultural Alliance of the Pass was not funded.
One of the Boys & Girls Club programs known as Keystone empowers teens to give back to their community; another is titled “Adulting 101” and teaches teens the significance of goal-setting, resume writing, and how to deal with emotional stress and other struggles they may experience.
Part of what is taught in “Adulting” is the simple practice of looking someone in the eye when speaking to them, and encouraging young people to confidently offer professional handshakes.
“We are so grateful to the city and the council for approving our grant, as it will allow us to continue serving the kids, and expand our programming during the times that kids are not in school,” Herr says.
The city’s larger block grants, recommended by an ad-hoc committee included $109,900 of $120,000 requested for the Lions Park irrigation and fending project, and 100 percent of the $80,000 requested by the city’s Park and Recreation Department for the dog park at Sylvan Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright told the Record Gazette that no concrete designs have been drawn up for the dog park, but he says that it will be located in the southeast corner of Sylvan Park to take advantage of the shade from existing trees, and the city will use its CDBG funds to add benches, drinking fountains, pet waste stations and trash cans at the dog park.
“The city does not currently have an off-leash area for dogs, and the proposed dog park at Sylvan will provide families and their dogs a venue to accommodate small and large dogs,” Wright says.
As for Lions Park, fencing improvements will enhance the Field 3 backstop, and funding will provide a complete replacement of the irrigation system which Wright says suffers from “inconsistent watering and breaks that have resulted in limiting field availability,” as well as adding to excess staff time for making repairs.
The project will “rectify that with a newly designed irrigation system, with new controllers and valves,” Wright reports.
