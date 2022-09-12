Beaumont city council has approved purchase of BolaWrap devices to help Beaumont Police Department’s need to calm or diffuse situations with the use of as little force as possible.
The handheld remote restraint discharges an 8-foot Kevlar cord that is equipped with entangling barbs at each end of the cord to entangle an individual within a range of 10-25 feet.
A subject who may be resisting arrest or “taking a fighting stance with closed fists and bladed posture” can “instantly be wrapped around the arms and legs” by discharging the device, limiting residual risk to bystanders or others engaging the subject.
Authorization of the device’s deployment helps the department comply with its careful adherence to avoiding use of force in certain situations, Chief Sean Thuilliez explained during the city council's Sept. 6 meeting.
“We deal with a growing population of persons with mental health issues or in mental crisis,” Thuilliez said.
He pointed out that a BolaWrap is not a Taser; it simply wraps bungee cord-looking restraints around a person’s arms or legs in order to subdue them.
The Police Department, which is across the street from city hall where council was meeting, had the council look out the windows to observe an officer demonstrating a BolaWrap on another individual.
“The goal is to come out with enough tools to reduce lethal force,” Thuilliez said.
City council approved a budget of $35,033.84 for 20 BolaWrap devices, along with cartridges and holsters, from the city’s general fund.
The city also approved funding expansion of its use of “drones” from what has been its sole DJI 200 unmanned aerial system (UAS), to replace it with the next generation DJI 300 and add four smaller UASs so that each patrol shift can be assigned its own UAS.
Lt. Robert Goletta, who oversees the department’s UAS program that began in 2017, told councilmembers that their single unmanned aerial system has been used to document homeless camps, map railroad cleanups, search for missing persons, and help the department monitor fireworks violations.
“Drone technology has improved significantly over the last five years, making the use of such equipment a central part of law enforcement,” Goletta said.
And, during that time, their current DJI Matrice has exceeded its operational lifespan.
The department realized that adding a few more UAS operators would be beneficial to provide better coverage and increase officer safety for the growing city of 54,000 residents, Goletta said.
And, the original UAS that the department has been using, would be replaced by “a more capable, all-weather drone for use in more complex and difficult environments” that could withstand the Pass area's strong winds, he said.
The council approved a bid from San Diego-based Drones Made Easy for $56,000 toward the purchase of the five new UAS, to be paid for through a Supplemental Law Enforcement Services Account grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.