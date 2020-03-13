Now that the state has made it easier for property owners to create additional living spaces, Banning has jumped aboard to facilitate accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, within residential zones as part of its municipal code.
In April, Beaumont is slated to start drafting its own ordinance, to be presented to their city council later this year, according to City Manager Todd Parton.
ADUs come in all kinds of styles, from backyard cottages and granny flats, to converted living spaces above garages or in basements, or as additions to existing homes.
In April 2019, the state Senate’s Housing Committee began to explore a bill that could help abate the state’s housing crisis headache. Senate Bill 13 is designed to “get thousands of low-cost units on the market quickly.”
Prior to Jan. 1, when it went into effect, like other cities Banning was not in compliance with state law when its zoning ordinance did not accommodate ADUs or junior ADUs — units that are no larger than 500 square feet in size.
The bill calls for local municipalities to establish unit sizes for ADUs, and outlines a tiered schedule of impact fees (zero fees for an ADU under 750 square feet, and 25 percent of impact fees for an ADU larger than that).
According to the bill, ADUs are not considered dwelling units that add density upon the lot upon which it is located; cannot exceed 1,200 square feet, or exceed 50 percent of the proposed or existing primary dwelling living area; and attached ADUs cannot be sold separately from the primary residence.
Banning’s amendment of its zoning ordinance calls for total size of detached ADUs (and any accompanying junior ADU) to not exceed 1,200 square feet, and are allowed a minimum height of 16 feet.
ADUs must be provided with permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation, but only requires fire sprinklers if sprinklers are required for the primary residence.
ADUs must also be provided its own separate exterior entrance.
Such structures are not on wheels — campers and RVs are not ADUs.
It provides amnesty of up to five years for enforcement of building code violations for existing ADUs that may currently be deemed substandard.
The bill also prevents local agencies from requiring property owners to replace parking spaces if an owner replaces a garage, carport or other parking structure with an ADU: they cannot require that off-street parking spaces be replaced — regardless of proximity to public transportation, location within an architecturally or historically significant district, or when on-street parking permits are required, but not offered, to the occupant of an ADU.
ADUs are not intended to be taken advantage of as part of the gig economy: they are not moderated as Air BnBs, and must be rented for terms longer than 30 calendar days; which can be enforced by local cities.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
