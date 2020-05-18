BY ROCIO AGUAYO
Abigail Medina is the front-runner in the primary election for Senate District 23 in California with 59,841 votes in the 2020 March primary.
According to the California Secretary of State, the district has 36.35 percent Democratic voter registration, 35.16 percent Republican voter registration and 21.70 percent No Party preference voter registration.
Medina is a mother of five and has been a San Bernardino City Unified School Board member since 2013, where she took the lead on the board’s budget and strategic planning.
Prior to serving on the school board, she worked with the Congregation Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE), Health Advocates, and the California Association for the Gifted and the District African American Advisory Council.
She is the eldest daughter of working-class Mexican-immigrant parents.
In her youth, Medina was a part of the foster care system and she understands the need to combat poverty.
She worked in the tomato fields in California to help support her family and she knows firsthand some of the concern’s laborers have.
Her mission is to give a voice to underserved and underrepresented communities. Her platform includes access to affordable housing, quality education and environmental protections.
More specifically, she plans to expand funding for Preschool-12, including special education and gifted education programs, while increasing accessibility and affordability to colleges and universities. She plans to create a universal quality pre-school, invest in cradle to career partnerships and increase parent and family engagement in schools.
As far as her goals for economic prosperity, she plans to increase home ownership accessibility, hold landlords accountable to create affordable housing, hold businesses accountable to livable wages and benefits for working families, invest in Career Pathways and support entrepreneurship and small businesses.
For environmental protection, Medina plans to protect indigenous people, land and resources, create equitable access to renewable energy, clean water and healthy neighborhoods, end discriminatory land use practices that pollute homes and schools, create opportunities in clean and renewable energies, and improve public transportation: bike paths and pedestrian walkways.
In 2016, she ran against long time incumbent Marc Steinorth for Assembly District 40, and only lost within a 1 percent margin.
Assembly District 40 lies within Senate District 23 and Assembly member James Ramos (D) has flipped it since 2018. District 23 is split between San Bernardino and Riverside County cities: Highland, Loma Linda, Cherry Valley, San Jacinto, Banning, Beaumont, Big Bear Lake, Crestline, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Menifee and more.
"I am honored that the voters of SD-23 put their faith in me to lead. I will work incredibly hard to ensure that this district gets quality representation to see them through the impacts and challenges of this pandemic. Along with the other essential issues of housing, education and healthcare. I will fight for the needed resources of SD-23," said Medina.
"Increased accessibility to mail in ballots will be a huge game changer for this election. I am proud to have earned the most mail in ballots in total turned in on my behalf," said Medina.
According to campaign finance records, Medina was outspent by three of her four opponents, but nearly outspent five to one (with the inclusion of independent expenditures) by opponent Ochoa-Bogh.
Please visit www.abigailforsenate.com for more information about Abigail Medina.
