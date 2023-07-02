A fitting flagpole now sits atop Bogart Park

Rising 48 feet high, mounted with 7,800 pounds of steel and 52,000 pounds of concrete, stands a proud flagpole flanked by banners paying tribute to first responders atop Candlelight Hill.
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District installed the structure June 18. A special ceremony acknowledging the edifice took place at Bogart Park on June 24.
It stands near the point where a 50-foot tall cross was once erected and later removed.
Dan Hughes, chairman of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s board of directors, was among dignitaries who made remarks during the ceremony.
In a statement later, he commented, “The board and team at the park district were proud to erect this flag pole in honor of our first responders, and to underscore our patriotic spirit for our constituents to enjoy at Bogart Regional Park.
“This latest achievement will be especially sentimental to longtime local residents.”
Candlelight Hill culminates where equestrian and hiking trails conclude, a 3,000-foot summit that offers a wide view of Beaumont below and Bogart Park’s spacious grounds.
The nonprofit Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park Improvement Corporation has been leading an ongoing effort to offer sponsorships of individualized 4-inch by 8-inch commemorative engraved bricks at $60 apiece, to raise the funds for the nautical flag pole, which bears the American flag and flags representing the Police Department and Fire Department.
Bricks are being laid along Candlelight Trail.
Purchase forms for customized bricks, which can accommodate three lines of text with up to 13 characters each line, including spaces and punctuation, may be downloaded online at bcvparks.com/brick-fundraiser, and mailed to Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy., Beaumont, CA, 92223-1475. The organization can accept cash, check, credit card and money orders at the Noble Creek Community Center.
For more information, call 951-845-9555.
Park District General Manager Duane Burk said in a statement, “Local artisans, engineers and donors cannot be thanked enough, as we recently erected the flag pole which will now be prominently displayed at our pristine location atop Bogart Regional Park.
“We strongly encourage visitors to come and enjoy the natural beauty and hike Candlelight Trail, which will lead enthusiasts to this amazing monument.”
