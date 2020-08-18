Banning voters will decide whether to tax cannabis distributors that operate within their city, come November.
Water districts, hospital districts, library districts and school districts will see their shares of candidates vying for spots during the upcoming presidential election.
Tax on transportation of cannabis
Cannabis distributors are not dispensaries or retailers: they provide transportation of cannabis-related goods and supplies between cultivators, manufacturers, testing sites, and final products to retailers.
Banning voters have allowed for three retailers within its city.
While the city can authorize distributors, it cannot impose taxes on their business without taxpayer approval, City Manager Doug Schulze explained at the citycouncil’s Aug. 5 special meeting.
Back in June the city appointed Mayor Daniela Andrade and Councilman David Happe to draft language outlining a ballot argument in favor of Measure L, the cannabis distribution tax.
If approved by voters in November, an annual tax of no higher than 10 percent of a distributor’s gross receipts will be allowed to be collected by the city, though Measure L would allow the city to lower that tax if it desires.
The city was required to submit an argument for the ballot by Aug. 17.
According to Schulze, a distributor has previously approached the city offering a flat tax rate for conducting its business at $400,000 its first year, $800,000 the second, and $1.2 million by year three.
According to an analysis provided by City Attorney Kevin Ennis, “The amount of tax revenue generated by these taxes is dependent on the size and number of cannabis distribution businesses that operate each year, and could range from a low $20,289 per year and potentially up to $405,790 per year. The City Council is authorized to amend the regulatory scheme pertaining to the cannabis taxes, including changing the rate to a lower level without voter approval, but may not increase the rate above 10% of gross receipts without additional voter approval. This local tax is in addition to taxes collected by the State.”
If Banning’s voters disapprove the measure, it would block currently proposed regulations from taking effect that would give the city teeth when it comes to regulating cannabis businesses in Banning.
Funds collected from distributors would be applied to paying for general municipal services including public safety, parks, roads, and youth and senior programs.
Councilman Art Welch motioned to submit the argument for the ballot to the Registrar of Voters, seconded by Colleen Wallace; joining them were Andrade and Happe.
Councilmember Kyle Pingree was the only one who voted against placing it on the ballot.
Pingree said in an interview that he was not opposed to Measure L, but was concerned about the expense of having to place it on the ballot at this time, though he previously voted to approve the ordinance authorizing the imposition of a 10 percent gross receipts tax on cannabis distributors during the council’s June 9 meeting.
An estimate the city received from the county as to placing Measure L on the Nov. 3 ballot was between $11,000 to $21,000.
Candidates who made the ballot
Aug. 6 was the filing deadline for those who wished to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot as part of this year’s presidential election.
Among those who are listed, and their various races, are outlined here.
For Mt. San Jacinto College’s largest voter district, Trustee Area 1, Beaumont school board member Brian Sylva joins ESL teacher Edison Gomez-Krauss and Joseph Williams in vying for incumbent Sherrie Guerrero’s seat.
Silva, who is vice president of the Beaumont school board, is also being challenged in his school district’s Trustee Area 1 by educator Kevin Palkki, and Shawn Mitchell, who recently retired as Beaumont’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
Silva hopes to represent on both the college district and school district’s boards.
David Sanchez, board member representative for Beaumont Unified School District’s Trustee Area 5 is listed on the ballot unopposed.
San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District incumbents Dennis Tankersley and Estelle Lewis are being challenged by Howard Katz; of the three, only two can be elected.
Incumbents Wemida Ayo-Thompson and Melanie Lara, both appointees to the Banning Library District, have no opponents challenging them for their seats.
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District board incumbent Andy Ramirez is being challenged in Division 1 by attorney Jeffrey Cottrell, hoping to reclaim the seat he lost in 2016, having previously served as president of the BCVWD board previously.
BCVWD incumbent for Division 2 Lona Marie Williams is listed on the ballot unopposed.
Listed as unchallenged for their seats on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District are incumbents Dan Hughes, Denise Ward and John Flores.
David Castaldo, incumbent director-at-large for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, is being challenged by Mickey Valdivia, an aide to County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency Division 1 incumbent Ron Duncan is unchallenged.
The water agency’s only available seat iscurrently held by Division 2 incumbent Michael Thompson, who is being challenged by former Record Gazette reporter Tim Smith, Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra, environmental water engineer Chander Letulle, and clinical psychologist Jared Doegy.
San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency Division 5’s incumbent Leonard Stephenson will face off against outgoing Beaumont city councilwoman Nancy Carroll (who is not running again for her seat on the city council) and business owner and Calimesa city councilman Larry Smith.
For the nonpartisan Idyllwild Fire Protection District, commissioners Daniel Messina and Dennis Fogle, who were previously appointed, are hoping to retain their seats, and face challenger Christina Reitz.
Steven Kunkle and Charles Schelly, elected incumbents to the Idyllwild Water District, and appointed member Peter Szabadi, are unopposed for their full terms.
David Hunt and Les Gin, appointed to fill vacancies for Idyllwilde Water District’s short-term positions, are also unopposed.
Directors of the Pine Cove Water District are also unopposed: Diana Luther and Vicki Jakubac have no challengers for their full-term seats, and Rose Venard has no opponents for her short-term seat.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
