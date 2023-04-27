75 years of Our Savior’s Lutheran

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Banning is celebrating its diamond anniversary this year, having broken ground for its original 4545 W. Ramsey St. location on Dec. 19, 1948.
It moved to its 1320 W. Williams St. address in 1957, and has experienced years of fluctuation in growth and services, and being a home base for several other faith organizations throughout the years.
On May 7 it will officially celebrate the milestone, starting with a worship service at 9 a.m.
As part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church hosted a monthly Breakfast Speaker Series throughout the spring, featuring community leaders, and is partnering with the Banning Police Department’s Police Chief’s Advisory Committee to host the second annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4 starting at 7:30 a.m.
Having sold its original 11 acres along Ramsey Street, the church (which has become Our Savior’s Church’s Fireside Room in the east fellowship hall) was dedicated on May 8, 1960, built in roughly two years at a cost of $76,699.
The church changed its name from American Lutheran Church to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at that time.
Through the years, Our Savior’s Lutheran has hosted programs by nonprofits such as Renu Hope Foundation to run a preschool program; for awhile hosted Carol’s Kitchen; and has provided services for Banning’s Opportunity Village homeless facility.
The church has partnered with Banning High School’s Key Club and Pass Area Supporting Soldiers to provide resources to troops serving abroad, and to veterans receiving assistance at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda; and several self-help groups utilize the church’s facilities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church has been home to a couple other congregations and organizations of faith: the Hmong Christian Alliance, Congregation Shalom Bayit, and the Global Mission Church of Southern California.
The church will resume its free summer movie nights, continue its meal provisions to Opportunity Village, and embark on capital campaigns for campus improvements.
For more information about Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, call (951) 849-3343, or e-mail office@oursaviorsbanningca.com.
