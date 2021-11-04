Two big rigs crashed this morning around 5:40 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, just west of Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont, which prompted lane closures.
The crash forced the closure of all lanes except the No. 1 lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.
As of 9 a.m., the No. 3 lane remained closed and traffic was backed up in the area.
CHP said the closure is expected to last into the afternoon.
According to preliminary CHP information, one of the rigs lost its cab during the crash.
No injuries have been reported.
A hazmat team was called to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.