After 45 years of operations in Beaumont, the 123-acre Childhelp Merv Griffin Village that provided shelter and referrals for abused and at-risk children has closed.
The nonprofit organization received a lot of support from Hollywood elites, regional service organizations, other nonprofits and entities such as the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust, who wanted to help the children that stayed there.
The pandemic sounded a death knell for the institution, as Childhelp lost staff and was restricted in how many residents could live within its facilities, which included several residential cottages, a dining facility, an equestrian therapy ranch, a gymnasium, a library and a chapel, as well as a non-public school.
“It’s heartbreaking and sad,” said Jennifer Celise Hurlbut, who worked as a marketing manager for a few years, and left in 2014. “Social workers who have been in their fields for 30, 40 years swore by Childhelp’s recovery programs, because their care was so holistic,” explaining that children who struggled in other foster care programs, seemed to find progress after staying with Childhelp, which specialized in kids between the ages of 6 to 14.
At its height, Childhelp was equipped to house up to 82 children, with a four-to-one staffing ratio, who had access to a consortium of therapists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals associated with the foster care industry.
It was one of numerous large residential campuses the Childhelp organization runs around the country.
Former marketing director Sheri Bogh, a Beaumont resident who worked there for seven years, said in an interview that a couple of representatives from the organization’s national office in Scottsdale, Ariz., visited the Beaumont campus in March to inform staff that all of the Childhelp organizations except for Beaumont would remain open, but that Childhelp Merv Griffin Village, established in 1978 as a residential treatment facility for severely abused children, would close May 26.
It was originally called The Village of Childhelp West and renamed in 2007 in honor of media mogul Merv Griffin, who passed away that year and had previously donated his 192-acre Wickenburg Inn and Dude Ranch in Arizona to the organization.
According to Bogh, COVID-19 was detrimental to Childhelp Merv Griffin’s sustainability: pre-pandemic there were roughly 300 employees; that figure was whittled in half thanks to the pandemic, making it difficult to maintain the four-to-one children-to-staff ratio that was required.
Other state mandates imposed on group home organizations made the local facility out of compliance in the last year, Bogh said, which contributed to the closure of Childhelp’s Beaumont facility, and at least 50 other group home organizations throughout the state, Bogh was told.
Childhelp’s chief of staff Michael Medoro, whose office is in Scottsdale, did not respond to questions submitted by the Record Gazette.
His only response was, “I will be comfortable connecting with you once we have some of our decisions and details better settled,” such as what the organization will do with the Beaumont property, and where the children would be resettled; or how supporters can continue contributing to help their cause.
Hurlbut said she hopes that the closure of Beaumont won’t deter supporters from continuing to devote resources to Childhelp USA.
Hurlbut regularly saw actor John Stamos come out and emcee the children’s Christmas celebration.
“Every year John Stamos would come out and take a busload of kids to Universal Studios for a day. No media, no signed waivers. No one knew about it. It was just something that was important to him, and he did it all out of the kindness of his heart,” and paid for the entire event, Hurlbut said.
No one responded to the number that is now listed on the website, which suggests that the facility is now a drug addiction treatment facility under the auspices of a Denver-based corporate organization called Rehab Now, which claims, “The facility name, logo and brand are registered trademarks of Childhelp USA-Merv Griffin Village, and are being used for identification and informational purposes only,” and that “RehabNow.org is not affiliated with or sponsored by Childhelp USA-Merv Griffin Village.”
Bogh was told that Childhelp had planned to sell the property, and had a “few prospects” they were negotiating with, as of a couple of weeks ago.
“National told us that for the last 18 months of operation, Childhelp had to float nearly $11 million to keep us open,” she said. “We were in shock. We had 84 kids pre-COVID and 24 following. We knew that couldn’t be sustained forever, but it’s still shocking to close forever. We were the first Childhelp facility to open, and we were the founders’ baby. We served and treated thousands of kids and their traumas, and sent them on to better places to live.”
The founders, actresses Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, founded the national charity in 1959. They regularly attended fundraising events at the Beaumont location.
Hurlbut did not seem surprised to hear about the closure.
“We’d lost a contract for LA kids to be sent to us, probably for some violation,” Hurlbut said.
A violation could arise from a variety of circumstances, sometimes out of Childhelp’s control, whether it was a child running away, or another acting out sexually, or a kid getting sunburned while not wearing sunscreen, alleged violations which would be blamed on Childhelp, according to Hurlbut.
“I can’t remember the budget, but medical and psychiatric care — you have to realize a lot of these kids were on psychotropic medication for their traumas — ran nearly $3 million a month,” Hurlbut said, and pointed out that Childhelp USA-Merv Griffin Village was a Level 12 facility.
“Level one is a foster kid living at grandma’s,” Hurlbut explains. “Level 14 is the psych ward of a hospital, with restraints. As a level 12, they were required to be staffed 24 hours a day” in order to constantly monitor children.
The closure of the non-public high school last October was another revenue loss. That facility worked with autistic and behaviorally challenged kids, and those who could not be taught successfully in a traditional classroom setting.
“We served and treated thousands of kids and their traumas, and sent them on to better places to live,” Bogh says. “The heartbreaking part of it closing: not only for staff who lost their jobs — it wasn’t really just a job, it was a calling for many of us; a place where we were supposed to be to help these children. And for the kids, obviously having to discharge them was not ideal,” and that not being able to control the circumstances of where they were going to end up meant a lower success rate for their progress.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
