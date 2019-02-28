A 59-year-old Banning man died Tuesday afternoon after the truck tractor he was driving drifted into two lanes of Interstate 10 and collided with a Toyota Highlander, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a red 2017 Mack truck tractor, towing a set of double bottom dump trailers east on Interstate 10 around 1:20 p.m. He was driving approximately 55 miles per hour, east of Highland Springs Avenue.
Crysten Dean was driving a blue 2004 Toyota Highlander eastbound on I-10 in the fast lane at approximately 70 miles per hour. The Highlander was slightly ahead of the Mack truck.
For unknown reasons, the Mack truck drifted left from the slow lane into the No. 3 lane, then into the No. 2 lane and finally into the fast lane, where it collided with the passenger side of the Highlander.
The Mack truck continued drifting in a northeast direction, pushing the Toyota Highlander into the center median and pinning it against the center median barrier wall.
Neither Dean nor her passenger Marisela Bueno, 23, of Indio were injured.
The Mack truck driver was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat by first responders and was transported to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, where he died.
CHP officers are working with the Riverside County Coroner’s office to determine if a prior medical condition may have been a factor in the collision.
For more information, call Public Information Officer Darren Meyer at (951) 769-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.