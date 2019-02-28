It’s a roundup time for celebration, led by some football stuff, including Oregon State’s Taron Madison’s selection to the Cal-Hi Sports Small School’s All-State team.
Imagine being Madison’s coach, Banning High’s Qua’sand Lewis, Jr.
You have this magnificent player who can run and throw, catch and tackle.
He’s 6-foot-2, around 200.
What position? Madison, a running back, had to play quarterback.
It was best for the team. During his brief stay at Beaumont High, before a series of events forced him back to Banning, Cougars’ coach Will Martin had him at right back.
Beaumont had a bigger squad. More players.
Like most schools the size of Banning (1,200 students, give or take), there aren’t many kids going out for the sport.
Like most schools the size of Banning, coaches are forced to play kids out of position.
Out of position?
NFL draftee Derron Smith, a Banning Hall of Famer, played everywhere, including quarterback, some receiver and almost anywhere on defense for the Broncos.
There’s Eric Ellison, whose skills might match up with anyone in Banning history.
He clearly wasn’t a passer, but coaches like Lewis and his predecessor, John Stockham, wanted the ball in his hands.
Banning’s 2012 quarterback, Styrone Hairston, could’ve played receiver, running back, slot back, ran some wing and just about anywhere on defense.
Lewis, like Stockham, had the best interests of his team in mind with these guys: Smith, Hairston, Madison and Ellison, among others.
To create. To pick up yards. To score.
Many schools in this position play their best kids at quarterback. In many cases, those kids should be playing other positions.
Hold up on that in Madison’s case, though.
“I’ve told the coaches at Oregon State,” Lewis said, “that Taron’s a quarterback. That’s his best position, in my opinion.”
Sure, Lewis lined him at receiver, tight end, slot, running back, winding up taking most of the snaps at quarterback.
For Madison, all efforts wound up with a full-ride scholarship to OSU.
A few weeks after departing, CalHi Sports named him All-State.
* * *
Derron Smith can’t seem to catch a break.
Playing free safety in the Alliance, short for the American Alliance of Football (AAF), namely for the San Antonio Commanders, the onetime Banning High great made just one solo hit in last week’s game.
Are teams playing away from Smith?
He’s got major college experience, plus another three years of NFL experience with both Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Is San Diego head coach Mike Martz, a Super Bowl-winning coach, cagey enough to scheme away from Smith’s side of the field when he’s sending in a pass play for the Fleet?
Sure looks like it.
The Fleet took care of the Commanders last week, 31-19, sinking Smith’s squad to 1-2.
* * *
Housekeeping note: Onetime Redlands East Valley cornerback Isaiah Armstrong, who led the state with 14 interceptions when the Wildcats won the 2014 California Division 2 championship, was the host for Banning High product Eric Ellison.
It’s what happens during recruiting.
Rather than a recruit spend all his time with coaches, they’ll instead turn them over to players who can make or break the deal.
“I hosted him on his visit last December,” said Armstrong.
Ellison remembered the visit and seemed impressed by the showing.
He wound up committing to the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.