The cities of Banning and Beaumont, as well as the school districts, have seen positive changes and experienced downturns over the past decade.
With a new decade, there is opportunity for growth, new jobs and new ways of educating students that will define their futures.
The Record Gazette spoke with Banning City Manager Doug Schulze, Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton, Beaumont Unified School District Superintendent Terrence Davis and Banning Unified School District Superintendent Robert Guillen about what their municipalities and school districts went through the past 10 years and what they foresee over the next decade in the San Gorgonio Pass.
BANNING
City Manager Doug Schulze
City Manager Doug Schulze has been in Banning for 14 months and has spent 32 years in three different cities as a city manager.
Before arriving in Banning, he was city manager of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Schulze has seen Banning dealing with the Pardee Homes project that is close to the borders of two cities – Beaumont and Banning – thanks to Highland Springs Avenue as the dividing line.
“Pardee Homes started the project in Beaumont and the property owned in Banning was delayed by a lawsuit,” Schulze said.
The city collects its revenue based on sales tax, fees and permits.
“Once it’s built, it’s property tax,,’’ Schulze said.
If a developer builds a $300,000 home, half of the money goes to the school district. Money also goes to special districts, state and county, Schulze said.
Banning is a city of 30,000 people and has a median family income of $30,000.
There is no incentive to build new homes, yet Banning has made progress on two new developments, Schulze said.
“We have somewhere around 8,500 new single-family dwellings approved,” he said.
Pardee developed Atwell, on Highland Springs Avenue.
There also is property at the south end of San Gorgonio and Sunset avenues called Rancho San Gorgonio Pass project.
At Atwell, six homes are under contract. There are approximately 500 homes that have been approved at Highland Springs Avenue and Wilson Avenue, across from the Sundance community in Beaumont.
Schulze said that Rancho San Gorgonio Pass will be approximately a year to a year-and-a-half behind as far as construction.
“It all depends on the economy,” he said.
Right now, the challenges the city faces is keeping up its permit activity.
Schulze said the city does not have enough staff and is not planning to add staff.
Community Development has two permit/building officials.
Downtown growth has been stagnant, Schulze said.
The city has not seen any commercial or industrial development, but that could change now that the Pardee Homes development is underway.
Schulze said that the community and the city council need to focus on: What businesses should we be targeting?
Schulze said that Banning needs jobs and should focus on skill sets.
Banning has approved but not opened any cannabis shops.
They also are looking at more manufacturing and distribution centers starting construction within the next six months.
The Banning Distribution Center is expected to be one million square feet, Schulze said.
So Cal West Coast Electric is under construction and there are plans for Estes Trucking Terminal.
Schulze said that Banning needs more sit-down restaurants and to re-develop properties that are under-utilized.
Also, with new homes set to be built, Banning needs to draw in furniture stores and grocery stores that will be used by residents.
He classifies downtown Banning as the area from Interstate 10 to Livingston (south) to east on Hargrave and west on 8th Street.
It’s important to have Banning, Beaumont, Calimesa and Cabazon work together as a team to get the most out of the area’s development.
There are opportunities for regional businesses.
Residents of Banning and Beaumont have wanted a Trader Joe’s for a very long time, but that corporate business looks at income and number of households as benchmarks for where they want to open a new store. A median family income of $100,000 would attract Trader Joe’s, Schulze said.
The projected population of Banning by 2030 is 40,000 to 45,000.
Banning Unified School District
Superintendent Robert Guillen
Declining enrollment in the Banning Unified School District has been a challenge over the past decade, said Superintendent Robert Guillen.
“The first challenge was declining enrollment, which created fiscal difficulties for the district,” said Guillen.
He joined the school district seven years ago, but has worked in school districts for close to 40 years, including 31 years in Beaumont.
The state pays $15,000 a day in average daily attendance per student; that is how much a school district loses in funding when students don’t show up for school each day.
Banning, at one point, had 5,000 students; now the school district is down to 4,400 students – a number that has not changed since Guillen has been there.
Guillen said the school district had to lay off six administrative positions. They also need to update district facilities.
With no new housing at the moment, that affects Banning’s educational future, Guillen said.
The closest project would be Rancho San Gorgonio Pass.
The school district is working on expanding the high school and has purchased 35 acres adjacent to the school.
This will house 2,000 to 3,000 more students, Guillen said.
Construction is underway on the fine arts facility and the construction trends building.
Guillen said there are halfway done on the completion of these two buildings.
It will cost $26 million and construction should be completed by the end of December, with an anticipated opening in January 2021.
Looking ahead to Banning’s educational future, Guillen said that test scores show student improvement in the Common Core curriculum.
The school district also sees that parents want to have a return to kindergarten through sixth grade for the elementary school, seventh and eigth grade for middle school, and ninth through twelth grade for high school.
Education is going to focus more on academics and also give students an opportunity to choose whether to go to college or branch out into the military or look into the construction trades, Guillen said.
The school district also wants to discontinue the use of portable buildings.
BEAUMONT
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton
In the fall of 2016, Todd Parton walked into his new role as city manager of Beaumont with a plan to restructure the city’s finances and turn around the economic outlook.
In April 2015, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI went through boxes of city documents and statements to discover how millions of dollars were embezzled to private companies owned by the former city manager and finance director, among others.
Parton came in to Beaumont and began resolving the city’s financial issues and forming committees such as the Finance and Audit Committee and the Economic Development Committee to analyze the city’s finances and work on ways to attract new business and retain existing employers.
Parton said that there has been good business growth since 2010 as far as new business openings, including restaurants.
Beaumont also has seen the opening of Amazon, Wolverine and Icon Health and Fitness.
Parton said the Great Recession hit in 2009-10 and along with it came moderate growth.
Retailers nationwide have closed down, including the Sears outlet in Banning and other cities. Parton said that e-commerce and service-oriented stores are taking over for retailers.
Attracting new business to Beaumont might involve some corporate retailers such as the chain grocery stores.
Beaumont also a good variety of small business/mom and pop stores.
Parton said he would estimate that business is 50/50, with corporate and smaller businesses.
The new San Gorgonio Village has a good mixture of businesses including realtors and restaurants and smaller retail.
Parton also addressed the questions about a Trader Joe’s coming to Beaumont.
He said that the regional retailers have specific criteria when looking at a location for a regional store.
Selecting a site depends on income level and age groups.
Parton said that Beaumont has changed in that it has seen an increase in its higher level of education residents.
Approximately 25.3 percent of residents have a Bachelors degree.
The latest 2017 statistics are: Residents living in Beaumont but employed outside the city: 15,478; living in Beaumont, working in Beaumont: 1,260; employed in Beaumont and living outside of the city: 5,233.
There is still room for development in Beaumont, with 50 percent of the city built out, Parton said.
Banning and Calimesa are growing, which is a bonus for Beaumont, Parton said.
Beaumont Unified School District
Superintendent Terrence Davis
Terrence Davis is in his fourth year as superintendent of the Beaumont Unified School District, but has worked for the district for eight years.
Davis said that when he started working for Beaumont, the school district was on program improvement through the California School Dashboard accountability system.
This measured fifth and sixth grade growth, Davis said.
One of the keys to the future is ensuring that the school district is giving their children the tools to be successful in life.
Davis said they need to learn skills, communication and collaboration to get ahead in their careers and lives.
One of the biggest changes has been the implementation of the Be Ready Beaumont program aimed at ensuring that each age level understand what jobs and careers they might be good at.
Davis said that students must take a look at the industries that are changing and discover if they can make those changes.
Looking toward the future, Davis said that the teachers, staff and community members need to be responding to Be Ready Beaumont.
Although the ideal age to introduce this program to the students is fifth grade, teachers can start with kindergarten to get the seeds planted in their minds.
Students are more technologically savvy when it comes to Iphones and know more about apps.
The school district still plans field trips and classroom visits from those already in business.
Davis said it also is important to take the students out into the real world, to visit industries such as Amazon and other companies, so they understand how corporations work.
Davis said that creating a “voice” for the staff, teachers, students and parents makes them feel more involved in the school district.
“People will support what they help create,” Davis said.
The school district also is focusing on March 2020 when Measure B goes to the voters to provide funding for infrastructure and facilities.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
