The Record Gazette provides the community calendar as a service to the organizations that provide services in town and for service clubs and other non-profit organizations for contact and event information. Those organizations are invited to check and update their information regularly. Send Community Calendar listings to the attention of Editor, (951) 849-4586, ext. 120, at the Record Gazette, P.O. Box 727, (218 N. Murray St.), Banning, CA 92220, FAX to (951) 849-2437 or e-mail to news@recordgazette.net. Date, time, location of event and a phone number to call for more information should be included. Please submit information as early as possible. The deadline is noon Monday for the week of publication.
Clubs and organizations
• “Afternoon Delight” free dance social takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. every 2nd Thursday of the month at the Calimesa Senior Center, 908 Park Ave. off of County Line Road in Calimesa. All interested persons are invited to attend.
• Aglow International meets every second Saturday of the month at 1350 E. 8th St. at Abundant Life Fellowship. Call Norma Valdez at (909) 213-2580 or mnvaldez75@yahoo.com.
• The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) offers a trampoline, tumbling and gymnastics program at the Community Recreation Center, 1310 Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont for ages four and up. For information, call (951) 8-TUMBLE.
• The American Association of University Women meets monthly at a branch meeting at University of Redlands. The Pass Area group puts on a Math/Science Conference for 8th grade girls in January. 7th Grade girls from Banning and Beaumont are selected to attend a Science camp in the summer. For more information contact Ann Harding at (951) 769-1513.
• The Banning Beaumont Cherry Valley Tea Party meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. and monthly on the second Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Farm’s House Restaurant, 6261 Joshua Palmer Way in Banning. Join this conservative group supporting individual liberty and freedom. For more information, call Glenn Stull at (951) 316-3843.
• Banning Centennial Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday morning of each month at 6:45 a.m. at The Farm’s House restaurant. Community members are invited to check out the club: call Cissy Clement for more information at (951) 375-7266.
• Banning Chamber of Commerce will hold Sunrise Banning Breakfast every third Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 20, 2016 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Russo's Haven. $15 per person.
• The Banning Library Book Club meets the third Tues. of the month at the Banning Library at 1:30 p.m. We are starting our fifth years as a group and have lots of interesting discussions. For more information, call Harriet at 845-2692.
• Banning T.O.P.S. #2101, a weight loss support group meets Thursday mornings at 3800 W. Wilson St. Space #400. Weigh-in is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, call Pat Long at (951) 922-0148 or Darla Heringes at (909) 790-9543.
• The Banning Woman’s Club meets at noon the second Tuesday of every month (except August, which is dark) at 175 Hays St. in Banning.
In addition to the membership meeting, there is a light lunch along with guest speaker. For information, call (951) 306-8049.
• Wanted: Dedicated volunteers to be part of the Banning Stagecoach Days Association, which meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Dysart Park, Banning. Exit 22nd St. and go south. Meetings are open to the public.
• The Board of Trustee’s for the Banning Library District hold their regularly scheduled meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. The meetings are held at the Banning Library District, 21 W. Nicolet Banning. The public is welcome to attend. For more information call (951) 849-3192.
• Banning/Beaumont Community Bible Study offers a non-denominational bible study for women and men. Meets every Thurs., Sept. – May, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Lifepoint Church, 565 N San Gorgonio Ave, Banning. You can join anytime! Call (951) 849-1690 for more information.
• The Beaumont-Banning Women’s Connection luncheons are held at 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Highland Springs Resort Restaurant in Beaumont/Cherry Valley. All area women are encouraged to attend. For information, contact Liz at (951) 845-3333.
• The Beaumont Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday (except the first Thursday of the month) at 6:30 p.m. at The Bistro inside the Four Seasons community. Call Buzz Dopf at (909) 208-0880 for information.
• Beaumont Library District offers classes to help prepare for the DMV written test the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Beaumont Library's Laura May Stewart Community Room, and the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Chatigny Community Center. The class is free. For more information or reservations, contact 951-845-1357.
• Beaumont Library District offers “Story time on the Road” at three different locations in Beaumont for children birth to 5 years old. Story time is provided at the Albert A. Chatigny Community Center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. The Albert A. Chatigny Community Center is located at 1310 Oak Valley Parkway (Corner of Oak Valley Parkway and Cherry). On Thursdays Story time is held at Noble Creek Community Center, at 9 a.m. located at 390 W. Oak Valley Pkwy. On Fridays at 9 a.m. Story time is held at PETCO, located at 1634 E 2nd Street (in the 2nd Street Marketplace). At PETCO, stories are shared and kids get to see animals related to the story shared. Call Amy at (951) 845-3222 for additional information.
• Beaumont Library offers preschool story time on both Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the library in the Early Learning Family Place. Story time activities on Thursday are repeated on Friday, so please plan to attend only one of the sessions. Space is limited. The Beaumont Library is at 125 E 8th Street in Beaumont. Call Nell at (951) 845-1357 for information.
• Beaumont Woman’s Club meets at 11 a.m. the first Thursday month September through May at the Woman’s Club Community Center, which is at 306 E. 6th St. in Beaumont. All are welcome to attend. For more information contact Rose Cockrell at (951) 845-1321, Earlene Boyd at (562) 355-1955.
• Bosom Buddies, a breast cancer support group, meets on the third Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at San Gorgonio Hospital in Bldg C at 10 a.m. It is for all women and men diagnosed with beast cancer or going through treatment or survivors no matter how long ago. For information call Russie at (951) 769-0389.
• Cabazon –Whitewater Neighborhood Watch – Come meet new neighbors and get involved in your community. Bring a neighbor with you. Meeting every second Monday of the month. Meeting starts at 4:45 p.m. at the Cabazon Community Library, 50425 Carmen Avenue in Cabazon. For information, contact Janet Workman at janetlee0809@yahoo.com.
• CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) Division 82 has its monthly meetings at The Farm’s House Restaurant, 6261 Joshua Palmer Way Banning CA, 92220, the second Monday of each month from Oct.-June, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information call Diane LaChappa at (951) 922-8454.
• Calvary Chapel of Beaumont now offers many unique Men's Bible studies. Inductive Bible studies: Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Study of Books in the Bible, Chapter by Chapter, Verse by Verse: Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. All classes in Room #3, 1780 Orchard Heights Avenue, corner of Brookside and Winesap. Call Church for more information (951) 769-7610
• Calvary Church of God in Christ has a Bible study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and a worship service every Friday night at 7 p.m. Regular worship services are Sundays. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Morning Worship Service at 11 a.m. Calvary Church of God in Christ is at 1415 E Ramsey St. in Banning. For information, call (951) 849-7211.
• Carol’s Kitchen serves free hot lunches five days a week in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon. On Mondays Carol’s Kitchen will be at the Cabazon Community Center, corner of Broadway and Carmen, and Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha in Beaumont, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesdays at St. Kateri's Catholic Church, 157 West Nicolet St., Banning, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays at the Cabazon Community Center, corner of Broadway and Carmen, and Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church Hall, 1234 Palm Ave. in Beaumont, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fridays at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 West Nicolet St., Banning, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Arlene Regan at (951) 769-9334.
• The Center for Spiritual Living is a vibrant and loving center for spiritual growth and personal transformation. The public is invited to attend meditation held Sundays from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. and service/Sunday school from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by social hour at the center, 802 Maple Ave. in Beaumont. For information call (951) 845-6328 or visit www.beaumontcsl.org.
• Cherry Valley acres and neighbors meets on the fourth Thursday of the following months: January, April, July and October at 7 p.m. at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223.
• Christ – Centered 12-step recovery meetings are held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday evenings in Beaumont at Life Changers Recovery Center, 167 E. 6th St. For more information or questions, call Mike at (951) 415-9646 or email lifechangersrecovery@yahoo.com.
• The Christian Food Ministry of Cherry Valley has been serving the Pass Area community for more than eight years. We provide food, clothing, and household items at no cost to anyone needing assistance. Call us at 951 769 4415 Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
• Congregation Shalom Bayit invites you to join us for our monthly Havdalah service at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month (reservations required for dinner) and our Shabbat service at 7 p.m. on the third Friday. All services are held at 1320 W. Williams St. Banning. Call (951) 392-5380 for information.
• Cure Hunger Now USDA Commodity Food Bank Outreach, part of the Kids Cures Foundation Program, will be held the fourth Saturday of the month at Repplier Park, 201 W. George St., Banning, in front of the Playhouse Bowl Amphitheater from 12 to 3 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of the month at Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center, from 12 to 3 p.m. For information, call (951) 769-8700.
• Democratic Club of the Pass has its monthly meetings at the Banning Women's Club House, 175 West Hays Street, Banning, CA 92220, the third Wednesday of each month. The time is 6:30 p.m. Yearly dues are $30 per individual, and $50 for two living at the same address. For information, go to www.passdems.org or call Kathy Katz at (909) 227-1553.
• Elks Lodge is located at 1465 E. 6th Street, Beaumont. The Elks Lodge is a fraternal organization, which gives back to the community. They have BINGO on Mondays, which is a charity function and is open to the public; enter at the rear of the building. Lodge is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 7 p.m. On the 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesdays it is open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the 2nd and 4th Wednesday’s meeting night, they are open until 6 p.m. Non members must be a guest of a member. If you don’t know an Elk, come by the Lodge and make a friend.
• Faith Builders Family Church promotes strong families through learning about the love of God and faith. Services are 10 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the church, 55 S. First St. in Banning. Intercessory prayer is at 6 p.m. on Sundays. All are welcome to attend. For more information contact (951) 849-5665.
• Food Pantry at St. Kateri Church, 117 W. Nicolet St. in Banning. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Food is available for families in need. Must bring an I.D.
• Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International meets at 6:15 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at Marla’s Mexican Restaurant in Beaumont. Dinner is individually ordered from the menu. For more information contact Mike Galleher, (951) 849-6222.
• Green Valley Assembly Pledge meets from 7 to 8 p.m. every forth Monday of the month at the Yucaipa Masonic Center, 13669 California St., in Yucaipa. For more information, call Robyn Pewitt at (951) 237-2897.
• Gymnastics and tumbling classes will be offered every Monday and Wednesday at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Albert A. Chatigny Community Recreation Center, 1310 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont, CA 92223. Ages 6 and up are welcome! Jump Start Gym will also offer classes Tues. and Thurs. at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley, CA 92223. Call 951 8-TUMBLE for discount coupons, and a registration appointment.
• Pass Hearing Loss Group meets the third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid, Room 1. Contact Sandi (951) 845-5174 or Ruth (909) 798-3804.
• The San Gorgonio Pass Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Trade Association meets monthly. For more information, call Executive Director Al Lopez, at (951) 845-4528.
• H.E.L.P. Inc., a non-profit food pantry public benefit corporation, is operated exclusively for charitable purposes under section 501 of the I.R.S. and has approximately 90 volunteers. H.E.L.P. stands for “hope, empathy, love and prayer.”
Donations of funds, food or time, clothes or small kitchen items, and shopping at the H.E.L.P thrift store, are appreciated. H.E.L.P is located at 53 South Sixth St., off of Ramsey in Banning. For information, call (951) 922-2305.
• The Inland Empire Chorus, Sweet Adelines, ladies, if you love to sing have we got a place for you! Come join us in singing acapella harmony, barbershop style. For information, visit www.inlandempirechorus.org.
• The Interact Club of Beaumont and Cherry Valley meets at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. For information, call Bruce Murrill at (951) 315-6598.
• Jewish War Veterans Post 512 meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month, at Loma Linda Veterans Hospital, 11201 Benton St., in Loma Linda. For information, call Stan Vitt at (951) 845-8060.
• Jump Start Gymnastics is a gymnastics class designed for children ages 3 to 5, plus one adult guardian to attend with them. The class introduces skills in balance beams, bars, tumbling and floor exercise. There is a Thursday evening class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., or a Tuesday morning class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Classes are held at the Grange. Additional information and registration is available by calling the Jump Start Gym voicemail at (951) 8-TUMBLE.
• Kids in Christ’s Kingdom (K.I.C.K) program for ages 3 to 9 will be hosted at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1320 W Williams St, on Wednesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. in room four. For information, call (951) 849-3343 or visit www.oursaviorsbanningca.com.
• MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets the second Tuesday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. Sixth St. Beaumont. The group is for moms with kids from newborn to Kindergarten and is hosted by Venture Church. For information contact (909) 435-9012.
• NAMI Mt. San Jacinto, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer its NAMI support groups for the greater Pass area on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at The Lakes, 5801 Sun Lakes Blvd., Banning. For information contact Mark Faber at dmfaber@me.com.
• Pass Area Supporting Soldiers (PASS) meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Farm’s House Restaurant at 6261 Joshua Palmer Way, Banning. Come at 9:30 a.m. if you want to order breakfast. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. We have no meetings in April, July and November, on our box packing days. We observe no meetings in August and December.
Volunteers are needed and welcome to assist in supporting our servicemen and women. For more information, call (951) 922-9238 or (951) 880-7085.
• The Pass Job Club meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Banning Community Center. The club is a partnership between the City of Banning and the Pass Job Connection. Participants receive information, job leads and support in their job search efforts. Topics include creating a winning resume, applying for jobs online, interview techniques and networking strategies. All job seekers are welcome! For more information, call (951) 797-9041 or check out the website at www.passjobconnection.org.
• The Pass Artists Association meets on the first Thursday of the month, September through May, at 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. 6th St., Room 3. Demonstrations by talented local artists are included. For more information call (951) 769-9354.
• The Pass Freemasonry Fellowship Lodge No. 668 F. & A.M. meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at 13669 California St. in Yucaipa. For more information, call (909) 795-9070 or visit www.2Blask1.info.
• The Pass Patchers Quilt Guild morning group meets at 9:30 a.m. every third Wednesday of each month at the Beaumont Civic Center. An evening group meets at 4:30 every Monday at the Chatigny Senior Center. For more information, call Susie Biby at (951) 849-3144.
• The Pass Pioneers 4-H Club meets the first Thursday of the month at the Equestrian Center in Yucaipa. Contact the 4-H Office at (951) 683-6491, ext. 229 or call Lynn Warren at (951) 845-7730.
• RESULTS, a nonprofit international grass roots organization working to generate the political will to end hunger meets at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month on Florence Street in Beaumont. To participate, call (951) 312-1494.
• The Salvation Army Moreno Valley Corps Community Center Mobile Food Pantry serves the communities of Beaumont and Banning every Thursday at the Banning Senior Center, 769 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information or to volunteer contact (951) 653-9131.
• The San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Auxiliary holds a general meeting four times a year in February, April, September and December — all are in Modular C., on the north-east corner of the hospital campus, except for the meeting in April which is the annual Awards Luncheon held at Sun Lakes.
Monthly Board meetings are held in the Modular C. location on the second Wednesday of every month excluding July and August but are closed to the public.
More volunteers are needed. If interested, please go to the Front Desk of the hospital and get an application.
• The San Gorgonio Mineral and Gem Society meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month for a potluck followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. at the SGMGS Clubhouse at 50171 Ramona Street in Cabazon.
No meetings in February, July, August or December. For information, call Bert Grisham at (951) 849-1674.
• The San Gorgonio Pass Amateur Radio Club (SPARC) is dedicated to the interests of radio communications and emergency preparedness in the San Gorgonio Pass communities. We meet on the 4th Thursday of each month in the Beaumont City Hall, 550 E. 6th Street, Beaumont, CA 92223. Call Sam Shoemaker at (951) 313-3009.
• The San Gorgonio Pass Masonic Hi 12 Club meets the fourth Thursday of the month at noon at Marla’s restaurant in Beaumont, 1310 E. 6th St., for a light lunch and fellowship. For more information contact Gaylord Ailshie at 951-769-4289.
• The San Gorgonio Pass Republican Women meet every fourth Wednesday of the month at the Farm’s House, 6261 Joshua Palmer Way in Banning. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., the meeting starts at 11 a.m. For reservations contact Helen Browning (951) 845-6695.
• St. Kateri Catholic Church distributes food to needy families on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the food pantry, located at 117 W. Nicolet, Banning, CA 92220.
• The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Beaumont Woman’s Club.
For more information contact Laurie McLaughlin (714) 313-6064. No meeting in August.
• Soroptimist International of Beaumont - Banning, under the leadership of President Mayda Cox, meets at noon the first Wednesday of each month from September through June at Russo’s Italian Kitchen 1335 W. Ramsey St. in BanningInterested members of the community are welcome to attend.
Lunch is $12 including tax and tip. For more information call Katherine Talkington at (951) 845-1794 or email ktalkington@gmail.com.
• St. Kateri Catholic Church distributes food to needy families on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the food pantry, located at 117 W. Nicolet, Banning, CA 92220.
• Table of Plenty serves free, hot, nutritious meals on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Women’s Club on the corner of 6th Street and Euclid and on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church on the corner of 7th Street and Euclid. Anyone in need is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.