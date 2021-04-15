Learlean Amis was born March 4, 1938, in Lake Mississippi to Robert and Miller Johnson.
She attended Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was baptized at an early age.
Learlean married the love of her life Bobbitt Amis, and they were happily married for 50 years. In 1955, Bobbitt and Learlean relocated to Banning, where they were blessed with six children.
Learlean joined the First Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member and usher.
Learlean was employed as a Head Start Teacher and a professional housekeeper for actor Kirk Douglas, and family for many years until her retirement.
She was well-respected by everyone who knew her, and her love spread to all of those she touched.
She was honored as ‘Grandmother of the Year’ for the city of Banning in 1998.
Learlean was a passionate Los Angeles Lakers fan who rarely missed a televised game. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, and spent many years dedicated to the Banning Little League Baseball Program.
Learlean was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Learlean leaves to cherish her memory daughter Mary Nell Ware of Banning; sons Dennis Amis of Las Vegas, Bobby Ray Amis (Jewel) of Beaumont, Lasvasta Amis (Fiancé, Ginny Ramirez) of Las Vegas, and Lorenzo Amis (Christine) of Banning; sisters Odell Murrell of Palm Springs and Betty Walton of Banning; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Learlean was preceded in death by her husband Bobbitt Amis; parents Robert and Miller Johnson; sisters Nina Ruth Gray, Vergie Wells, Maezell Lay and Ezell Norman; and 11 brothers: Marvin, Cleo, Denham, Bob, Bernice, Walter, Lonnie, Milton, Joe Louis, John, and Samuel Johnson; most recently her son, Timmy Amis of Rubidoux.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning.
Service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Banning, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.
She will forever be in our hearts.
