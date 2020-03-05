Charity Week runs June 1-7 and is a fun-filled week of activities.
Over the next several months we will highlight each of them and provide more detailed information.
This week in Part Two we focus on the Monday Night “Jamaica Me Happy – Happy Hour.”
Pat Puckett and her amazing committee are back this year, creating a great start to the week with this free event. Happy Hour will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the ballroom. You’ll be jammin’ mahn to calypso beats and live music by Tin Man’s Heart. Come on down and “kick up rumpus!”
Available for purchase will be a selection of themed appetizers and cocktails.
The Charity Bar will be open and no outside alcohol will be allowed.
Food and drink tickets may be purchased prior to June 1 on ticket sale days (to be announced), and also at the event.
There will also be a retail sales booth under the palapa, where you can stock up on apparel and accessories for the week of festivities.
The gals will be selling affordable jewelry, flip-flops, leis, hair accessories, hats and visors, and specialty apparel including one-of-a-kind hand painted shirts.
Cash and checks will be accepted.
Credit cards will be accepted with a minimum purchase.
Remember that proceeds will go toward the charities.
The silent auction will also be present at this event and they are working on some great items that you’ll want to be sure to bid on.
This is the night to kick-start the jam, and gets Charity Week off to a flying start. You won’t want to be left out.
There is one correction regarding the Sunday Pro Am Tournament: entry forms will be available in the Main and North Pro Shops in March — not in April as previously published. Be sure to sign up before May 8 when the entry fee will raise to $150.
