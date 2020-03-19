Charity Week tentatively runs June 1 to 7, if the coronavirus slows and social gathering restrictions are lifted.
Over the next several months we will continue to highlight events and provide more detailed information.
This week in part three, we focus on the pancake breakfast.
It is not a dream, it is paradise island calling you to stroll on down to the pancake breakfast.
Purchase a ticket for $7, and then get your taste buds ready for the island breakfast you’ve dreamed about, served on Tuesday, June 2 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Ballroom of the Main Clubhouse.
The breakfast committee is thrilled their 2020 event sponsor is Cabazon Outlets, once again.
Major contributors are: Ruby’s Diner, Cabazon, Albertson’s, Banning and H.E.L.P., Inc. — the Food Pantry.
This popular Charity Week event promises to get your day off to a dreamy start with the sage and talented chefs from HELP’s food pantry turning those yummy pancakes along with the delicious pork link sausages donated by Ruby’s Diner in Cabazon.
But wait, that’s not all — freshly whisked paradise scrambled eggs will complete the menu along with orange juice, coffee and hot tea.
Your hosts for the morning will be the “Paradise Island beach bunnies” always ready to provide the best service and keep your hot beverage cups filled.
Our main paradise attraction will be the many and wonderful door prizes we give away throughout the morning.
An important reminder, everyone must have purchased a ticket prior to the day of the event.
After you have tantalized your taste buds and stuffed your tummy, head out to the Veranda for some special entertainment while you await the Helicopter Ball Drop which takes place at 11 a.m.
Makua Hula will perform at 10:15 a.m. bringing attendees Island music and dance.
This lovely group of ladies are: Perla Williams, Instructor; Dancers - Sussy Arzubiaga, Kathy Bence , Nora Huffman, Chelle Hyde, Joan Lau, Olga Marquette, Penny Skog, Martie Steggell, Joyce Close, and Saveth Herness.
The Charity Bar will also be available, so sit back and relax.
Ticket Sales
Every Wednesday and Friday afternoon from 4 to 6:30 p.m. running April 22 to May 29, Charity Week tickets will be on sale in the Main Clubhouse near the Lounge.
For your convenience you may purchase all your tickets in one place and use cash, check or credit card.
Ticket prices are:
• Pancake Breakfast: $7
• Fashion Show: $43
• Friday Night Concert: $45
• Helicopter Ball Drop: $10
• Charity Raffle Tickets: $10 for 3
• Drink Tickets:$4 each/11 for $40
