I’m so thankful to be able to welcome students, family, friends, and faculty to this year’s graduation. Every one of you has made an impact on the graduates who sit here today. I am honored to stand here as your salutatorian, and I am so proud of the hard work me and my classmates have done despite the many challenges that have come our way this year.
I would like to start by thanking the Lord for allowing me to attend this school for the past 11 years, where I’ve not only learned how to further my education but also how to grow in my faith in Him.
To say God has changed my life for the better would be an understatement. I don’t think I would be up here on this stage as your salutatorian if it weren’t for Him.
Mom, there are no words to say how incredibly thankful I am for you. You have taught me how to walk with the Lord and what it’s like to be a Proverbs 31 woman. I know being a single parent was never easy, but you always made sure to give me and Angeli everything and then some. I couldn’t have asked God for a better mom.
Dad, thank you for being my biggest supporter. Through all of my different phases and hobbies, you were right there cheering me on. You’ve taught me not only how to change my tires and check my oil but also how to believe in myself.
You are the reason I strive to become the best version of myself I can be.
Grandma and Grandpa, thank you for welcoming me, Angeli, and Mom into your house and providing a good Christian home to grow up in.
Without you guys, I’m not sure I would’ve had the privilege of attending this great school.
Nana and Papa, thank you for the countless weekends of sleepovers we’ve had at your house.
You guys have always been there to provide advice on something I was struggling with or even just there for a loving hug.
Angeli, you know I hate being nice to you, and I never say this, but I love you.
You are so incredibly talented and beautiful and I’m truly blessed to have you as my sister. I couldn’t have asked for a better older sister who I can look up to and who I can make drive me on the freeway.
Cambria and Bobby, you two are growing up to be such amazing people, and I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.
Cici, my built-in best friend, thank you for always being there for me through the good times and especially the bad.
You never had much choice in being my friend but thank you for putting up with me anyways.
Mr. Nino, it has been a great honor being your TA for the past three years, and I’m sad to say you’ll have to find another TA even though they will never be as great as me.
You’re always saying how I should stay and be your TA forever, but I think it’s time for me to move on. Consider this my two-week notice; I’m sorry it’s so last minute.
Mr s, the younger, thank you for trying to teach me chemistry, physics, geometry, and algebra even though I will not understand any of them. You always put so much time and effort into your classes, and I’m sorry the next generation of students won’t be able to experience having you as their teacher.
Mr. Brown, your class was definitely one of my favorites and not just because you gave me candy. You were always there to remind me to smile, even on days when I didn’t feel like it.
Next, I would like to thank the Corls. Over the past year, you guys have cultivated such unique relationships with each of your students that I fully believe will make a substantial impact on their lives. Although I have only had you guys for one year, I’m grateful for the time I spent with you.
I wish I could thank everybody here tonight, but we don’t have enough time for that.
So I would like to give a special thanks to Miss Gleb, the Larsens, Miss Crowley, the Moyers, Mr. G, Mrs. Ruhl, Mr. S, the older, and Pastor.
You have all made a significant impact in my life, and I don’t know where I would be without you.
This school provided me with the proper knowledge I need as I continue to college, but more importantly, it has given me friendships that I’ll always cherish.
From all the taco bell runs with Karla to that time Emma Hargett kicked Deborah in the head, I have made so many unforgettable memories here that I will always cherish.
CCS has taught me so many important lessons, but one that has stuck with me is that you can’t be truly happy and prosperous unless you have Christ right by your side.
He is your guiding light through all of the darkness of your pain and struggles. Isaiah 43:1-3 says, “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through the fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.
For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”
Congratulation, seniors, we did it!
