Although network owners like David Sarnoff of NBC (and RCA) and William Paley of CBS could be as ruthless as the current crop of entertainment CEOs, there was one big difference. Unlike those in charge today that believe that their news organizations should make money-mostly by pandering to a selected audience, Paley, Sarnoff and their contemporaries believed that they had a civic duty to present the news of the day as clearly as possible with as little bias present as possible. That meant that they hired the best newsmen (and, occasionally, the best newswomen) available.
Opinion was rarely presented, and when it was presented, a separate spokesman made the case for the network. Most of us can remember people like Eric Sevareid making the case for CBS or Bob Schieffer later for NBC. But the main anchors—a term used both then and now— were the leaders such as Walter Cronkite for CBS and the NBC duo of Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. But these men were following in the footsteps of the most memorable of all, Edward R. Murrow. From his broadcasts from London during the German blitz to his postwar TV, Murrow did set the gold standard of news broadcasts.
So I was thinking of Murrow when I was preparing this last, for me, at least, “Simply Put” column.
Not that in anyway do I compare to Murrow but I have always liked his sign-off that I will use today. But before I do, I want to thank my editor for these last three years, Rachael Garcia, her staff at the Record-Gazette and you, my readers.
So, in the words of Mr. Murrow, I leave you with “goodnight and good luck.”
