I would like to start tonight with a word of thanks to my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ for seeing me through my high school years.
Thank you Pastor Szydlowski for ensuring that all the students received godly education. Thank you Mr. S and Mrs. Ruhl for the hours you spent administering the school ensuring that we were given a good education.
I would also like to thank my teachers for the effort they put in to ensure that we succeed in life and learn about God — thank you Mr. and Mrs. Corl, although I only knew you for my last year, you were great teachers, thank you Mrs.Corl for explaining grammar in a way that I could understand, thank you Mr. S (the younger) for making time for Pre-calculus, for making new memories with me and for teaching me the most valuable math lesson — that one is a special form of two. Thank you Mr. Larsen for the positive impact you had in my life, thank you Mr. Brown, I will miss the fun Bible and science classes we had together, thank you Mrs. S for the history and literature classes we had, I will always cherish those lessons.
I also want to thank my parents for pushing me to be the best and for God’s provision in their lives making it possible that I am given a good education.
I would like to thank my sister, Deborah, though we may fight a lot, I’m glad that you're my sister.
Now to my friends at Calvary Christian School. Thank you Michelle for being my first friend at Calvary Christian School, I will always cherish our friendship.
Thank you Noah, for making Pre-Calculus a fun class.
I will never forget the fun moments and 0-90-90 degree triangles are lines.
Thank you Emma and Kyle, I appreciate the fun times we shared and your persistent effort to get me to go to spring formal, though your efforts were in vain, it was funny watching you try. Thank you Grace for running the school and senior fundraiser. Thank you Tori for being such a good friend and for your funny remarks. Ean, though I have not really spoken to you and only asked if your name was Ean, thank you for being there to talk to Noah when I wasn’t ready to listen to him.
From here, I’ll be majoring in biology at UC Riverside and later will pursue a degree in medicine.
We are going our different ways but as long as we trust in the Lord as Pro 3:5-6 says “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy path” we’ll be able to reach our goals.
I wish you all success in your future, congratulations Class of 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.