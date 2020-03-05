Young gymnasts train for college scholarships

The gymnastics program that meets at the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center trains young gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics and tumbling to qualify for a university scholarship through the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association.
One of the team coaches is a certified judge for the NCATA and says the team gymnasts who work hard and stay committed have a very good chance to qualify for a scholarship by the time they are ready for college.
The sport is not over crowded and very affordable.
The gymnastics program in Beaumont still offers artistic gymnastics for beginning level students, however, the majority of them have said that their favorite of these two branches is tumbling and trampoline gymnastics! Beginning level classes are divided into four groups: kinder-gym (ages 3 to 5); primary-gym (ages 6 and 7); junior-gym (ages 8 to 10) and teen-gym (ages 11 and up).
The competitive team members are trained exclusively in non-artistic gymnastic events such as acrobatic gymnastics, power tumbling, trampoline, mini-trampoline and double mini-trampoline. All of these branches are competed in the Olympic Games and/or the World Championships and are amazing to watch.
Some of the higher level gymnasts also train in stunt work for television and motion pictures and have recently appeared in television commercials for Skechers shoes.
The competitive team members have been competing through the U.S.A.G., the A.A.U. and the U.S.T.A.
This year the team is on their way to the 2020 U.S.T.A. National Championships where they will be competing in three extraordinary events: power tumbling, trampoline and double mini-trampoline.
For more information on the gymnastics program, please visit gymnasticsinformation.webs.com, or call the voice mail at (951)777-5867.
