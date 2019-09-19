Sunday, October 6th at Beaumont High School, the Aspire Women’s Reverse Sprint Pool Triathlon and 5K will kick off at 9 am. Registration can be done online before the race; with race day registration still available. The triathlon consists of three disciplines that include the 5k, the 10-mile bike, and the 150-meter pool (up and back three times). There is also the 5k only offered.
We encourage any women wanting to become a triathlete to participate in the reverse sprint. There are no treacherous ocean waters to worry about making this the ideal venue for the “newbie”. Historically, these types of endurance races bring out the seasoned triathlete as well. Triathletes typically compete for fastest overall course completion, including timed transitions between the three races.
The Aspire Women’s Triathlon is an event from the longtime producers of the 34th Annual Tinsel Triathlon and 5K in the City of Hemet. By way of the Tinsel Triathlon Foundation, the Aspire does offer fee waivers for those desiring to participate but need some help. We believe no barrier should exist between an individual or group and any organized or endurance sport.
As always, volunteers are the backbone of our success. Volunteers are encouraged to contact Connie Hall at 951-663-7140. For more information about the Aspire, see us online at www.aspiretriathlon.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.