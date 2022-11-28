snow hill

Kids frolic on the snow hill at Winterfest.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

“The Grange, even though it’s been a lovely place, we’ve outgrown it,” said Lillian Averette, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Park District activities coordinator. “The history of the Grange has been great but now we’ll have more for families to see.”

Winterfest will continue to feature its traditional snow hill for families to play on while adding a hay maze, hayride and more vendors.

There will also be caroling and a fire pit. S’more kits will be available for purchase for $1 each.

Several student groups from local schools will be performing throughout the weekend event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.

In order to continue the history and tradition of Christmas celebrations at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley, the annual Christmas tree lighting will still be held there, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Winterfest events are scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 650 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Prestige Film Festival returns to Banning

Prestige Film Festival returns to Banning

In its second year of being hosted in Banning, the city’s growing film community drew nearly 300 visitors to the Prestige Film Festival, which took place at Fox Cineplex and the Station Taphouse last weekend.

Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

Just about every Sunday Rita Heslop does what she has for more than half a century: she makes her way to her usual spot in a pew two rows from the back of the Banning United Methodist Church in Banning.