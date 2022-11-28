Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
“The Grange, even though it’s been a lovely place, we’ve outgrown it,” said Lillian Averette, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Park District activities coordinator. “The history of the Grange has been great but now we’ll have more for families to see.”
Winterfest will continue to feature its traditional snow hill for families to play on while adding a hay maze, hayride and more vendors.
There will also be caroling and a fire pit. S’more kits will be available for purchase for $1 each.
Several student groups from local schools will be performing throughout the weekend event.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance.
In order to continue the history and tradition of Christmas celebrations at the Cherry Valley Grange, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley, the annual Christmas tree lighting will still be held there, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Winterfest events are scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, and 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 650 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont.
