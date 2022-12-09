A new change in venue and chilly temperatures did not deter visitors to check out the annual Winterfest last weekend.
Lauren Lim, of Beaumont, came out for the first time at the new location at Noble Creek Park.
“I’ve lived here for 12 years and never been to this,” she said, having missed out on the old location at the Cherry Valley Grange, where Winterfest still officially kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony days before the actual event. She came with her sons Ronan, 7, and Arwen, 4, to support the activities of Scout Troop 70.
“I love it. It’s for locals,” and she could sense it, Lim said.
Ronan was thrilled about “the huge snow hill,” which he deemed “fun.”
Visitors were charged $3 to participate on the snow hill, or catch a hay ride.
Teddy Garcia of Beaumont attended Winterfest with members of his family.
It was his second time coming to Winterfest, so he got to see what it was like last year across town.
“They added more activities for the kids, and more booths” for vendors. “I was surprised” at how everything seemed bigger and more spread out, Garcia said. “It’s just perfect.”
Elizabeth and Francisco Puga of Beaumont “wanted to check out the snow hill for Jayden,” their 10-year-old son, as well as to see what was new with the vendors.
Among the vendors were Sedrick and Deanna Stewart of Beaumont, running Yummy To My Tummy Caramel Apples.
“It was our first year being at Winterfest, and we had a great time and sold out of everything,” Deanna Stewart said. “It was great to see some of our old customers, and some new ones. We’ll definitely be back next year.”
Lilian Averette, activities coordinator for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District, which sponsored the event Friday and Saturday, believes that “a fair amount of people came out” to celebrate Winterfest.
“I think the new location worked out well,” she said. “We hope that in the future we’ll have all of our events down in the meadows” near the RC racetrack and behind the dog park. “Personally, I believe that the event went well. I hope that in years to come we’ll have even more attractions for kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.