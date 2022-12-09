winterfest

A Stewart family business: Sedrick, Deanna, Khloe, 11, Kole, 11, and Kai, 12, man their Yummy To My Tummy Caramel Apples booth at Winterfest.

A new change in venue and chilly temperatures did not deter visitors to check out the annual Winterfest last weekend.

Lauren Lim, of Beaumont, came out for the first time at the new location at Noble Creek Park.

“I’ve lived here for 12 years and never been to this,” she said, having missed out on the old location at the Cherry Valley Grange, where Winterfest still officially kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony days before the actual event. She came with her sons Ronan, 7, and Arwen, 4, to support the activities of Scout Troop 70.

“I love it. It’s for locals,” and she could sense it, Lim said.

Ronan was thrilled about “the huge snow hill,” which he deemed “fun.”

Visitors were charged $3 to participate on the snow hill, or catch a hay ride.

winterfest

A Stewart family business: Sedrick, Deanna, Khloe, 11, Kole, 11, and Kai, 12, man their Yummy To My Tummy Caramel Apples booth at Winterfest.

Teddy Garcia of Beaumont attended Winterfest with members of his family.

It was his second time coming to Winterfest, so he got to see what it was like last year across town.

“They added more activities for the kids, and more booths” for vendors. “I was surprised” at how everything seemed bigger and more spread out, Garcia said. “It’s just perfect.”

Elizabeth and Francisco Puga of Beaumont “wanted to check out the snow hill for Jayden,” their 10-year-old son, as well as to see what was new with the vendors.

Among the vendors were Sedrick and Deanna Stewart of Beaumont, running Yummy To My Tummy Caramel Apples.

“It was our first year being at Winterfest, and we had a great time and sold out of everything,” Deanna Stewart said. “It was great to see some of our old customers, and some new ones. We’ll definitely be back next year.”

Lilian Averette, activities coordinator for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District, which sponsored the event Friday and Saturday, believes that “a fair amount of people came out” to celebrate Winterfest.

winterfest

Yuriana Cortiz, Vianca Zuniga, Maya Zuniga and Joanna Cortiz, in line for some Dream Lovers Ice Cream.

“I think the new location worked out well,” she said. “We hope that in the future we’ll have all of our events down in the meadows” near the RC racetrack and behind the dog park. “Personally, I believe that the event went well. I hope that in years to come we’ll have even more attractions for kids.”

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

1
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel

Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28.

Little Wishes, stem from Big Hearts

Little Wishes, stem from Big Hearts

The Beaumont-based nonprofit Little Wishes Big Hearts program is collecting toys to distribute to more than 200 young people around the Pass area community, and will host a free event between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the afternoon of Dec. 11 at the Beaumont Civic Center.

No holding back on the cheese, chances for Boys & Girls Clubs

No holding back on the cheese, chances for Boys & Girls Clubs

It was mostly adults who were gallivanting at the Boys & Girls Club’s clubhouse last weekend, as they participated in a cheesy (“cheesy” in a good way) fundraising event that combined some old-fashioned games with lots of chances to win not-so-cheesy prizes.

Prestige Film Festival returns to Banning

Prestige Film Festival returns to Banning

In its second year of being hosted in Banning, the city’s growing film community drew nearly 300 visitors to the Prestige Film Festival, which took place at Fox Cineplex and the Station Taphouse last weekend.

Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

Winterfest moves to Noble Creek Park

After being held at the Grange for 29 years the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s annual Winterfest will be moved to Noble Creek Park this year to give it space to grow. The free community event will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.