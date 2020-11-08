Waiting for a bus? Pass Transit riders may soon do so in vain

After Banning and Beaumont agreed to go their separate ways when it comes to providing public transportation, “Pass Transit” as society knows it effectively began to fade away as of July 2019, and city buses will only cross connecting cities’ routes at the Walmart stop in Beaumont.
The cities entered into an interagency service agreement that calls for each city to each come up with its own branding, Beaumont’s Community Services Director Elizabeth Gibbs told her council.
Beaumont Transit
At its Oct. 6 city council meeting, Beaumont approved a design crafted by Carlsbad-based JPW Communications for the Beaumont Transit fleet.
For Beaumont, the city paid JPW $6,000 to incorporate city colors into a new transportation logo for its buses, and both cities will rely on state transit assistance funding to update logos on buses, funded through the Riverside County Transportation Commission.
The intent was to “pull the trigger” simultaneously when Banning announces their logo redesign as “That’s what’s best for the passengers,” Gibbs said, explaining that both towns had hoped to make announcements about their rebranding efforts within a week or so of each other.
Councilwoman Nancy Carroll said that she appreciated the design and colors. “You have made it look like we’re a huge city, highly elevated,” reflecting the city’s motto, Carroll said.
Beaumont’s colors are “deep blue” and “sky blue” according to Beaumont’s Public Information Officer Ashley Starr, and mirror Beaumont High School’s colors of “Cougar blue” and white.
More to the point, Starr specified later, the colors are technically “Pantone 2965 U and Pantone 2975 C.”
Gibbs said that passengers need to see the separation between the two cities’ bus operations expeditiously, to distinguish for those who are used to seeing the Pass Transit logo on all buses in the Pass area.
“So if we do this right, they’ll know that the two agencies are operating separately and that Pass Transit has gone away,” Gibbs said.
Councilman Lloyd White motioned to pass the new design, which was unanimously approved by his colleagues.
Banning Connect
The city’s Banning Connect Transit System has budgeted up to $100,000 to rewrap 16 vehicles, vans and buses to remove existing graphics and print, deliver and install new graphics.
“This is a lot of money,” City Councilman David Happe said at his Oct. 13 council meeting.
He questioned the need for having three pickup trucks as part of the fleet, and inquired about the necessity to wrap an entire bus as opposed to just limiting wraps to the belt line and lower.
He relaxed a little when he realized the city would not have to spend its own money to wrap the buses in new designs, since state transportation funding assistance is involved.
The colors reflect a nod to Banning High School’s “Bronco green.”
Happe was also concerned about spending money on wrapping existing buses when the city is considering acquiring new ones, or converting buses to become hybrid or electric.
For background, Art Vela explained that “We were two separate entities but we operated under that one logo,” which truly became separate entities with the arrangement to enter into the interagency service agreement.
Banning received two proposals for the scope of work put out to bid.
Funding is coming from state transit assistance funding, according to Vela, and that is covering 90 percent of the division’s expenses, while 10 percent is covered by bus fares.
Vela acknowledged that within another year his department will be back to have the council authorize acquisitions to its fleet.
Vela explained that the vans are for extra drivers who rove to assist other drivers and provide those drivers with breaks.
“These are tough fiscal times. I’m looking for savings for everybody,” Happe said, and questioned the necessity of conducting full wraps of an entire bus or vehicle.
“Our idea of wrapping the entire vehicle was so that it would all look consistent” and not look like buses that have older designs trying to be painted over beneath the newer ones, Vela said.
Happe would end up making the motion to approve the item, which was pulled from the city’s consent agenda of routine business, and was approved unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.