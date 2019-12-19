More than 600 local veterans are being honored with their names on stars that are hung on holiday trees at four locations in Banning and Beaumont.
The VFW Post 233 Woman’s Auxiliary introduced the idea last year on Veterans Day and hung the stars from flags on the walls at Banning City Hall.
This year, the stars are hanging on trees at the Chatigny Community Center in Beaumont, Banning City Hall, VFW Post 233 in Beaumont and the Sun Lakes Library.
Each location provides its own tree, said Jackie Atwood, of the VFW Auxiliary.
Atwood said that displaying the veteran’s names on these trees is very meaningful.
“Each star has a story,” Atwood said.
Heather Harwood and Lily Averette decorated the tree at the Chatigny Center. Each tree has approximately 125 stars.
One of the veterans featured on a star at the Chatigny Center is Norman Gibbs, formerly of Sun Lakes and now living in Redlands.
Gibbs, now 94, served in the Army Air Corps from February 1944 to November 1945.
But in January 1945, he was captured and held as a prisoner of war for almost five months.
He was a staff sergeant, working as a gunner, when he was one of seven servicemen captured and then separated as prisoners of war.
Gibbs was captured in northern Yugoslavia and then taken to Germany as a POW.
He survived the ordeal and remained in the Army Air Corps until his discharge in the summer of 1945 when he returned to Iowa.
He was already married to his wife Betty, and was raising four sons, he said he worked in office machine repair, manufacturing farm equipment, marketing equipment and metal sales and quality assurance before retiring in July 1993.
Gibbs moved to Redlands this year after the April 2019 passing of his wife of 77 years.
He had an opportunity to see his name on the wall at city hall in Banning and was very pleased.
He is equally happy about the holiday tree.
“I think that it’s very nice,” Gibbs said. “No one will realize it, but it’s still a nice thing to have – all of those names, not just mine.”
The trees can be viewed during regular community center hours and at city hall.
