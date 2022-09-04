For all the changes that were celebrated at Rangel Park last weekend, one thing stands out: a lone pine that the city had considered removing in order to make way for the park’s remodeling.
Park patriarch David Valdivia Sr. was adamant that it stays put, and it did, standing tall over Saturday morning’s rededication of Valdivia Field and Rangel Park in Beaumont.
Valdivia grew up with that tree: when he was a kid, “It was probably just five or six feet tall. We used it as a goal post,” he told the Record Gazette.
Months of planning and preparation, design and design haggling, went into Rangel Park’s latest iteration: the city had proposals for picnic areas and a splash pad (the splash pad was not included), and an abbreviated two-basket basketball courts were added, along with new playground equipment and fence replacements.
The ballfield looks beautiful, and a preserved “Valdivia Field” sign graces home plate, rising prominently behind it.
While the ballfield lights are still awaiting to be connected, the annual Beaumont Coyotes fast-pitch softball tournament still took place in July, putting a little bit of pressure on the city to finish its work, which included laying of utilities and concrete work during an epoch when supply chain issues were adding stress to construction deadlines.
The city had only approved a public works agreement with Rancho Cucamonga-based TSR Construction in early June to work on revitalizing the park.
Valdivia Sr. joked that “it only took 65 years” for the city to fix up the park.
According to Valdivia, the park has been part of Beaumont since “1955 or something like that.”
“It turned out great,” he said.
He participated in the Beaumont Coyotes’ first fast-pitch softball tournament at the field in 1977, and told the crowd that the first tournament was won by the San Diego Smoke, which took that first trophy and never participated in the tournament again.
Beaumont Coyotes would finally have their first tournament win in 1985.
David Valdivia Jr. reported that, with the return of the tournament this year after a COVID-long hiatus, the Beaumont Coyotes won in the championship game.
Valdivia credited many friends and family members for contributing to the field’s progress, from Baldi Brothers for leveling the field; the Lara family for planting grass; Valdivia’s late brother Sal for securing funding for fencing and lights at the ballfield; and Valdivia Sr.’s brother Tom for helping pour the cement for the dugouts.
“It was our field of dreams. Nowhere else we go gets the attraction” that Rangel Park’s Valdivia Field brings in, as traffic will park for quite a stretch away from Valdivia Field during ballgames.
Mickey Valdivia, a field rep for Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt who was also at the event, told visitors that his uncle Placido Valdivia was serving on Beaumont’s city council when Valdivia Field was named in 2008.
“It looks beautiful,” Mickey said. “It’s a community asset and a tribute to one of the longest-standing families in the Pass area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.