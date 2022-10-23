United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

Just about every Sunday Rita Heslop does what she has for more than half a century: she makes her way to her usual spot in a pew two rows from the back of the Banning United Methodist Church in Banning.
“I tend to sit in same place all the time; years ago when we were larger in congregation, I always seemed to be on the coffee committee and had to get up earlier to get the coffee ready before service was over, so people could linger.”
While she no longer rushes to escape services early in order to make such preparations, habits run deep.
“My name isn’t on the pew,” she jokes.
But everyone knows where to look for her.
Heslop has been in Banning since 1965 and joined Banning United Methodist Church shortly after moving to the area.
Her four children were active in Sunday school, camp and youth leadership.
At the end of the month, the church invites the community to come and help them celebrate 135 years in the Banning area.
On Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a special worship service, followed by a catered lunch at their campus, 235 N. Second St.
Times have changed for churches, and dwindling crowds that seem to attend faith services in general on Sunday has afflicted Banning United Methodist, as well.
“Unfortunately there are no children anymore — just us old people!” Heslop says, rather jovially.
She doesn’t seem bitter at the changes. If anything, she seems to relish the memories and is thankful to have them.
“My late husband Jim and kids enjoyed youth groups; Jim and I taught Sunday school years ago, and were active in various things through the church. It’s been a very big part of my life. Like everything you have: good and bad, disappointing and hopeful. My daughter was married in the church,” she says.
Her husband was on the church council and in the choir.
“We were both active on different committees. I served the longest on the worship committee, responsible for setting up communion, for seven or eight years.”
Some of the changes at the church were physical. Their quaint pipe organ, for instance, had to be dismantled when it was costing too much for the smaller congregation to maintain it.
“It broke our hearts and upset some people when the older organ was taken down; the person who took care of it wasn’t local and traveled quite a ways, and it was costing us too much, so we made the decision,” Heslop says.
According to the church’s Office Manager Ana Maria Fultz, United Methodist invested in its digital organ in 2007, and has kept its pipe ranks in storage.
“Our beloved pipe organ was getting to be in the thousands a year for upkeep,” Fultz says.
Fultz, too, has been around the church for a few years, having celebrated 20 years of tenure as either the church’s secretary or office manager, as of Sept. 25.
“The congregation have become my second family,” she says. “They are a kind, loving and friendly bunch of people who support me in my work and family life.”
One attribute of the United Methodist Church that appeals to Fultz is the church’s generous nature.
“I have witnessed Banning UMC’s generosity to local charities and United Methodist Church causes,” and calls them “a small but mighty congregation.”
“I’ve learned so much from them with their outpouring of love for our community.”
United Methodist Church’s new pastor Doug Purcell started his role in Banning on July 1.
His calling is a far cry from starting out as an engineer back east for AT&T, designing cell towers.
“If you’d asked me that I’d end up doing this,” he said as he sat at a relatively empty and pristine desk in his office at the church a few weeks after he started, “I would have thought that it was unlikely.”
He holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from New York University Tandon School of Engineering Polytechnic Institute, and grew up in Long Island.
He would go on to get a master’s in divinity from Shaw Divinity School in Raleigh, N.C., and a doctorate in divinity at United Theological Seminary in Trotwood, Ohio.
His father was Baptist and his mother was Pentecostal.
“I’ve always been one to ask questions of the Bible,” Purcell says, which goes against the narrative of his parents’ beliefs. As a result, “I didn’t get a lot of answers from them.”
He has been in California for the past nine years, previously serving at a Methodist church in Indio.
He appreciates that, at least at his church, “The gospel is holistic” and involves “outreach to the community, which the church does a fantastic job doing, spreading the good news of Jesus Christ.”
He figures that he may not be the stereotypical person to be preaching the word of God (“C’mon, I’m the guy with cornrows”) he jokes, but he has been fortunate to “experience the love of Christ through the love of folks here, and it’s wonderful to be a beacon of light.”
His congregation seems happy to have him.
“I’ve met absolutely wonderful people through that church, and very grateful to have maintained friendships I’ll have forever,” Heslop says. “It has a special place in my heart. I love all the history. We had a couple several years ago who was very interested in history who created a wall of historic photos and documents — it was a wonderful gift.”
The memorial wall, set up in a basement meeting room adjacent to a commercial kitchen, will be in full display to any visitors who wish to join them at their 135th celebration on Oct. 30.
