U.S. Census Bureau gears up for its 24th census

The first census was taken in 1790 and counted 3.9 million people in the United States.
As of 2010, that number has grown to more than 300 million people and the numbers will change again next year when the 2020 census is conducted in America.
Tom Tuckwood, partnership specialist with the Los Angeles Regional Census Center, spoke about his work at the Dec. 13 Good Morning Beaumont chamber breakfast.
This year will be the 24th census, he said.
New technology has made it easier to do the census work, Tuckwood said. “Our goal is to count every one once and only once, in the right place,” he said.
The census report determines legislative districts. Approximately $675 billion is available for federal funding.
Approximately $2,000 is allocated per person. “Every year, that money is gone. We can’t recover it,” Tuckwood said.
Funding is very important during a census count. “The census not only affects government programs and funding, but it’s how businesses decide whether to come to a community,” he said.
This year, 2020, will be a first for the Census Bureau. It’s the first time it can be done on the Internet, Tuckwood said.
This most likely will start in mid-March, but the invitations will be staggered, he said. Tuckwood said people can respond by phone, by mail or going door-to-door.
“We’re going to find a way to count everybody,” he said.
This year, there will be nine questions to answer. The first census, in 1790, had six questions to answer.
One question that is not on the census is about citizenship.
Each household could receive multiple mailings depending on how many live there.
Tuckwood reitereated that any census data collected is confidential and not shared with anyone.
The first census, done in 1790 was administered by the U.S. Marshal’s Office. They focused on the security of information collected. Under the authority of the Secretary of State initially, it was taken over by the Department of the Interior in 1849.
In 1902, the Department of Commerce and Labor made the census permanent.
The census bureau is gearing up for 2.7 million people seeking employment with the census bureau by the end of February.
Work will last between eight to 12 weeks. Salary is $15 to $22.50 per hour, depending on the job.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net
