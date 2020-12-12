Banning congratulated longtime councilman Art Welch and outgoing mayor Daniela Andrade Tuesday evening as they retired as public officials.
City Manager Doug Schulze said “It’s always a pleasure and bittersweet to recognize outgoing members, as their service is ending,” he said. “I know that with Councilman Welch and Mayor Andrade, their service to the city is not ending just because they’re leaving the council,” and acknowledged the testaments to their commitment and dedication to their community.
They are “leaving big shoes to fill,” Schulze said, as they both have been immensely involved around the city.
Welch remarked “Words to express my experience really couldn’t account for what took place” during his second round in office. “I have been honored to represent the population of our city. I take that to heart; it’s important to me that Banning continues to prosper and grow,” and turned to thank his colleagues on the dais. “I hope you continue our fight, and thank you to City Manager Doug Schulze — personally and on behalf of the council — you have built us a management staff that has been long-wanted, and things are starting to happen.”
Like Welch, Andrade accepted a plaque commemorating her time on the council.
She said “I want to thank everybody for a great learning experience,” and noted that she will focus on finishing her studies for the time being. “I wish everybody good luck, and congratulate everybody who was elected, and hope we can move forward.”
Outgoing City Treasurer John McQuown participated in the meeting online.
A plaque acknowledging his 16 years as treasurer will be sent to him.
“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “I appreciate everyone who’s helped on this journey,” from his wife Sue to the “numerous finance directors, city managers and council members who’ve been there to answer my questions and helped me out. They were really behind me and the city 100 percent. Our management in place now leaves our city in really good shape.”
As the old guard stepped aside, the new guard was sworn in.
Marie Calderon was sworn in as the city’s elected city clerk, a position that she had been appointed to prior to being elected. She was sworn in by Deputy City Clerk Sonja De LaFuente.
Mary Hamlin, who defeated Welch in the election, was sworn in by Sheriff Chad Bianco.
Calderon then swore in Alberto Sanchez, who took Andrade’s place, since she did not re-run for her spot; Councilman Kyle Pingree, who retained his seat since he ran unopposed; and Alejandro Geronimo, who won the seat to replace retiring McQuown.
The newly seated council then unanimously elected Colleen Wallace as mayor; Councilman David Happe participated online.
Happe accepted a nomination by Hamlin to be the city’s mayor pro tem, and his position was unanimously approved.
