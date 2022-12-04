Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28.
Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long tradition, which in past years had been part of the district’s annual Winterfest.
While Winterfest is being moved to Noble Creek Park this year to make room for a larger event, the Christmas tree lighting has remained at the Grange in the name of tradition.
“While the Winterfest has outgrown the Grange and moved to Noble Creek we wanted to continue to light the tree for the community because it’s a beautiful tree,” said Duane Burk, BCVRP general manager. “We’re keeping the tradition going for the community. The Grange is a landmark for the community.”
“I love these events,” he added. “Anything we can do for the kids of the community is wonderful.”
“Everybody seems to appreciate driving by and seeing the tree, especially the little ones,” said Dan Hughes, BCVRP director.
This year BCVRP Director Armando De La Cruz and his family had the honor of flipping the candy cane switch to light the tree.
Brian Sylva, a Mt. San Jacinto College trustee for Area I, attended the tree lighting for the first time with his wife Jennie Rose and twin daughters Alexandra and Madison.
Once the tree was lit, the Sylvas took photos with it.
Sylva said he enjoys attending such events with his family for their community feel.
“As the city grows larger, sometimes you lose some of this, but events like this bring it back,” he said.
Winterfest
The next holiday event hosted by the district will be Winterfest at Noble Creek Park, 650 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont, on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event will be held 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Among Winterfest’s main attractions will be a snow hill for families to play on, a hay maze, caroling, a hayride and vendors. There will also be caroling and a fire pit. S’more kits will also be available for purchase for $1 each.
