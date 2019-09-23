Touring downtown, the community experiences Beaumont’s rich history

The free tour featured some of Beaumont’s oldest buildings, sites and landmarks, including the Beaumont Woman’s Club, Presbyterian Church, McCoy House, Woman’s Christian Temperance Union drinking fountain at Triangle Park, First Christian Church, the old Triangle gas station (currently Beaumont Cleaners), the old city hall, both the first and second Bank of Beaumont, the Bogart House, and the site of the long-gone bustling 5th St. business district that was demolished when Interstate 10 was built.
The tour was led by San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society President Sean Balingit and society members John McLaughlin and Laurie McLaughlin.
Special tour guests Susan Echlin and Don Echlin shared the history of the McCoy House, built in 1885 and still stands on 600 block of Edgar Ave.
Special guest John Flores, whose family has lived in Beaumont since the late 1800s, described the house where his family lived for decades, which once stood where the California Ave. freeway underpass is today.
The house was also removed to make way for Interstate 10.
The historical society will host a similar tour of historic downtown Banning on June 11, 2020, and is planning to again offer the Beaumont tour.
The society’s next event is a Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The society’s next meeting is a workshop, “Preserve Your Family Heirlooms,” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Beaumont Woman’s Club.
Both events are free, and all are welcome to attend.
For more information about society events, visit the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s Facebook page.
