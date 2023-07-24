Beaumont has approved the purchase of a CCTV truck system to assist in monitoring its sewers.
At its June 20 City Council meeting, Beaumont authorized spending $232,271.66 for a closed-circuit television truck system from La Verne-based Haaker Equipment Company, through a contract with Randolph, NJ-based Envirosight LLC and Staples, Minn.-based Sourcewell.
The system includes an adaptable six-wheel “crawler” with wheels that can be changed without tools, and can be swapped “in seconds to fit any pipe size, material and condition” to navigate debris, guided with an array of onboard sensors and comes with a camera lift that can all be remotely controlled via a sturdy cable from a complementary panel van.
The city placed its order earlier this month.
Councilman Lloyd White expressed concern about any potential conflict of interest in participating in approving the item, based on the idea that the program may rely on geographic information systems, which is the industry he works in, though no indications of his employer Redlands-based Esri were suggested in the agenda’s literature.
Director of Water Reclamation Thaxton Van Belle told council that information obtained through use of the system would be inserted into an Esri-based system, but that it did not require a pass-through license from the company to the city.
The city evaluated a few models of CCTV trucks and related equipment and software packages, and recommended the Envirosight RovverX CCTV truck system “based on preferred features, heavier-duty chassis, pricing, and the benefits of the city owning and operating its own CCTV truck,” complementing the fact that the city operates its own wastewater treatment facility.
Councilman Mike Lara motioned to approve the CCTV truck system, which passed unanimously.
