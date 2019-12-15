Everyone knows Santa Claus.
Or at least they think they do.
He’s affectionately known as the jolly ol’ man who spends Dec. 24 in different time zones traveling on his sleigh guided by his eight reindeer and Rudolph, with his red nose leading the way to homes awaiting presents.
But who is the woman behind Santa Claus, also known as Kris Kringle and Old St. Nick?
The Record Gazette wanted to find out and lo and behold, we found the answer in our own backyard of Cherry Valley.
Who knew that Santa and the missus had been living in Cherry Valley for 60 years?
Their home is off Beaumont Avenue as you head north, past Beaumont High School. It is on a quiet residential street that does not draw attention to itself, except for a few Christmas decorations.
The Record Gazette was surprised to see Santa sitting on the front porch, by the front door, ready to greet visitors.
But he did not want to be interviewed, preferring to give the spotlight to his wife.
She opened the front door, adorned in her red and white dress, complemented by a red and white scarf and her gray hair curled.
She smiled with those familiar rosy red cheeks and welcomed us into their home, with the sounds of “The Price is Right” playing in the background.
We sat down at the dining room table and started our conversation.
One thing I noticed is that she looks a lot like Cherry Valley resident Vicki Grunewald, 72, and has lived in Cherry Valley for 60 years.
Small world, I thought.
I asked Mrs. Claus what her first name is.
“That’s a good question. I don’t know,” she smiled.
Over the years, history books have declared her first name as Gertrude, Mary, Carol and Jessica.
Although she could be 550 years-old, Mrs. Claus is youthful looking for her age.
I asked her how she met the love of her life.
“He was a toymaker and I started helping him,” she said. “We got our elves — there’s hundreds of them. They work in the toy shop.’’
They met either in the Netherlands or Germany. They were neighbors.
“We went on a sleigh ride, with our magical reindeer,” Mrs. Claus recalled.
It did not take Santa long to realize he wanted to marry this woman.
All it took was a hot cup of cocoa and a marriage proposal.
The couple decided that the North Pole would be ideal for their home together.
“The reason we chose the North Pole is because it was quiet there and we could get a lot done,” she said.
They built the home together, along with the help of the elves.
The North Pole also is quite isolated so there are no school districts or shopping centers nearby.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus do have two children, Mary and Chris, who are adults now.
December 24 is a very special day for the family because they know that their husband and father will be gone on a long trip, making people happy around the world and delivering gifts.
Santa still manages to climb down the chimney to deliver his bag of gifts while the families are asleep.
And yes, there are a lot of families that leave milk and cookies for the jolly ol’ man to indulge in before heading for the next house.
Mrs. Claus said she does not encourage her husband to lose weight, although one wonders how much noise he makes, and the reindeer, when they land on the roofs.
Santa loved the thrill of traveling to different countries.
“He would tell stories about how he almost got caught and he understood all of these different languages,” she said.
When he is away, Mrs. Claus has things to occupy her time.
“I like to read and I love to cook and I have to keep those little elves happy and content,” she said.
Mrs. Claus said her husband is outgoing, caring and loves to joke around. And, not surprisingly, he is well recognized, even at the beach in a Hawaiian shirt and flip-flops.
They like to travel to Cherry Valley in mid-November to get ready for Turkey Day and for sunning in usually warm California weather.
This year, their hopes were a little dashed (not to be confused with their reindeer Dasher).
“I come to thaw out and it snows on Thanksgiving,” she laughed.
Santa and Mrs. Claus do make appearances in the early part of December before heading back to the North Pole.
They attend a pancake breakfast at the Banning Community Center, the San Gorgonio Pass Memorial Hospital tree-lighting ceremony and the Winter Fest at the Cherry Valley Grange.
Families do not have to worry about Santa Claus retiring any time soon.
“He loves making other people happy, making wishes come true,” assured Mrs. Claus.
Staff Writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
