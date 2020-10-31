Three homes that participated in the Banning Parks and Recreation's Home Halloween Decorating Contest demonstrate how "spirited" Banning can be.
Congratulations to the 2020 winners!
The California Highway Patrol San Gorgonio Pass Area in conjunction with Riverside County’s Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, recently joined efforts with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; Cabazon Station, Code Enforcement, Behavioral Health, Department of Public Social Service…
Every Wednesday Sandals Church in Banning will be distributing Farmers to Families food boxes in their parking lot at 2637 W Nicolet St. in Banning.
The handover of Bogart Park for management by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District was celebrated as a rare successful collaboration between three municipalities.
During the early morning hours of Oct. 2, a fire reduced the buildings at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen to ashes. The devastation was complete and could have infected the Los Rios family had it not been for their personal faith and the vast community of friends and family coming to their aid.
