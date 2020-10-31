Halloween

This home at 600 N. Woodlands Ave. in Banning received the Judges Choice during the Banning Parks and Recreation Department's Home Halloween Decorating Contest.

Three homes that participated in the Banning Parks and Recreation's Home Halloween Decorating Contest demonstrate how "spirited" Banning can be.

Halloween

This home at 961 N. 1st St. in Banning received the Most Family-Friendly distinction during the Banning Parks and Recreation Department's Home Halloween Decorating Contest.

Congratulations to the 2020 winners!

Halloween

This home at 943 Linda Ave. in Banning received the Scariest distinction during the Banning Parks and Recreation Department's Home Halloween Decorating Contest.
