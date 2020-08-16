Sure, Tanya Spencer is upset that Banning wants to close its municipal airport, where her skydiving company that she runs with her husband Robbie, is based.
They are Banning residents who had a good thing going for SkyDive West Coast before the pandemic hit, halting business everywhere.
The airport only has a dozen planes stationed there, and it may appear to hardly be used.
And then incidents like the Apple Fire break out, or the Cranston Fire from a couple of years ago, and pilots are thankful to have a place to land.
Brent Ohlwiler, squad leader for Heaps Peak Helitak, which hails from Arrowhead, jokes “On the bright side, Redlands is not too far.”
In reality, he notes “We do utilize Banning airport quite a few times in the past year. It’s an ideal location between the north and south of the San Bernardino National Forest and centrally located to fight fires.”
According to Ohlwiler, Redlands Municipal Airport “is another 10 minutes flight for each helicopter, depending on the chopper.”
While they seem to happen only occasionally, the wildland fires are dramatic and unavoidable.
“Banning is notorious for wildfires,” according to Ohlwiler. “And, there’s lots of wind. It’s a popular spot for fires in Southern California.”
Parked down the runway helicopter pilot David Redmond sits by a converted Sikorsky S-61 helicopter that can carry 1,000 gallons of water to a fire.
His crew came down from the Croman Corporation in Oregon to fight the fires around Banning.
Having the airport available is crucial, Redmond says.
“It’s all about the least amount of transit time” between lift off and the fire, he says. “The more time I can spend dumping water, the less time I have to go back and forth” getting fuel, which his company has to truck in — as most helicopter attack teams must do, since many municipal airports such as Banning do not house Jet-A fuel, which his helicopter provides.
Spencer cites a video released by the city last month promotes the spirit of its economic growth.
Noticeably missing — perhaps for the past couple of decades — is any mention of opportunities at its dilapidated Banning Municipal Airport, which the city has barely maintained.
While city officials see opportunity for outside firms to gobble up vast amounts of land that the airport sits on, making way for potential logistics and distribution jobs, “They never mention the airport when talking about how amazing Banning is,” Spencer declares.
On a normal business day, dozens of individuals and groups jump out of their planes.
Then, for 40 minutes or so, the company works on producing pictures from those jumps for their customers.
“Instead of having them sit here and wait, we encourage them to go out” into the city for an hour, grab lunch or coffee, Spencer says. “We bring business to the city.”
Back to the fires, which she and everyone else in the city can see quite readily.
“The fact of the matter is, lives are being saved because this airport is here.”
Councilman Kyle Pingree, who is spearheading a drag racing event using the airports runways next week, would not mind seeing the airport remain as an airport.
As a council member, however, he understands the dilemma.
“We’re in a deficit and we need to find other means of revenue,” even if it means closing the airport and ceding that space to the logistics and distribution industries that crave that kind of real estate close to a freeway.
Spencer points out that her niche industry, too, really likes the airport.
“It’s really hard to find an airport that doesn’t have heavy traffic and a lot of other restrictions, that’s not too far from LA” where a company can safely operate a skydiving business, she points out.
Banning’s City Manager Doug Schulze is not worried about emergency aircraft needing an airport.
“Using Hemet, Redlands, Palm Springs or March” Air Force Base “would be a simple solution,” according to Schulze.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
