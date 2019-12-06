Stella Parks, an integral part of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District, will be honored at the 2019 WinterFest tonight at the Cherry Valley Grange.
Parks died in August 2019. She was 95.
This is the park district’s tribute to Parks:
Stella was a big part of this community and volunteered so much of her time giving back to the community she loved.
She moved to the Beaumont Cherry Valley area with her husband Jack in 1973 and soon after, they joined the Grange and began their volunteer work.
Stella served in many organizations throughout her time here including serving on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District board from 1999 to 2001 and she was the first female member to serve on the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District board and did so from 2001 to 2010.
She also was the president of the Cherry Valley Chamber of Commerce, promoting businesses I Cherry Valley as well as the Cherry Growers Association.
Some additional accolades for Stella include being Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year and the Cherry Festival Association president.
In the past, Stella has been a large contributor to the WinterFest event including lighting of the tree on multiple occasions.
We are happy to celebrate her and all of her contributions to our Winterfest and the Park District.
