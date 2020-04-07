drive thru food distribution
Michael Drewry

Table of Plenty will provide a drive-thru food distribution starting Tuesday, April 7, outside of Freedom in Christ Church, 500 Grace Ave. in Beaumont.

The drive thru will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held on Tuesdays until further notice. It will temporarily replace the indoor hot meals on Tuesday mornings.

Volunteers will place the bags of food in car trunks or through an open window to minimize contact. They also will be in charge of traffic control.

For information, call (909) 372-1811.

