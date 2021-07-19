Soroptimist International grants scholarships to seniors

The Mission of Soroptimist International is to improve the lives of women and girls through program leading to social and economic empowerment. The organization helps to provide resources and opportunities for women and girls to reach their full potential and to live their dreams.
Scholarships in the amount of $500 each were presented to graduating seniors at our local high schools’ awards programs.
Maxine Olude, graduating senior at Glen View High School received her scholarship from Soroptimist members Linda Smith and Louise Zaki.
On Maxine’s right is Glen View Principal, Dr. Benisha Carr.
Pictured in front of New Horizons High School is scholarship recipient Ebony Carcoba.
Not shown is Soroptimist member Arlene Garcia who presented the award.
Linda Smith, Soroptimist Vice-President presented awards to Halee Cervantes and Adela Gradilla at the Beaumont High School Awards Program.
Jan Wages, Soroptimist president, presented scholarships to Banning seniors DeAngela Ortiz and Leslie Pitsikas.
In addition to the scholarships presented to high school seniors, Soroptimist International of Beaumont-Banning presented a $500 scholarship to Makeda Brown, graduate of Beaumont Adult School’s LVN program.
The presentation was made by Soroptimist Secretary Kathy Talkington.
