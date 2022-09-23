On Sept. 10, the Smiles 4 Seniors Foundation held its 14th annual Bowl-a-Thon at the Morongo Bowling Lanes.
Yucaipa-based Smiles 4 Seniors was founded by Catherine “Cat” Serianni 15 years ago when she learned, first-hand, that there was a need to create an organization to help seniors.
“There was a time when my mother was diagnosed with inoperable cancer,” said Serianni. “Her co-pays were too much for her fixed income. On top of that, her car and house needed financial attention. I didn’t know what to do.”
Serianni said she was pushed from agency to agency.
“They’d tell me, you’re not in our city,” said Serianni. “We don’t provide those services here.
“When I was on the phone, I learned that there wasn’t anything out there to help seniors.”
It was a real emotional time for Serianni. She was desperate to help her mother.
Serianni, along with her husband, decided to create the Smiles 4 Seniors program to help seniors.
Smiles 4 Seniors helps seniors with food, housing and assistance with utilities.
“We’ve given thousands of dollars and aid to countless seniors in San Bernardino and Riverside counties,” said Serianni.
The Bowl-a-Thon is one of three fundraisers that the organization hosts.
“This event is probably the liveliest,” said Serianni. “It’s fun to watch everyone bowling and having fun for a great cause.
“We also a have a fundraiser where we bring gifts to the seniors at the nursing homes.”
Jennifer Hurst of Redlands enjoys the camaraderie of Smiles 4 Seniors.
“It’s awesome to help seniors,” said Hurst. “They truly fill a need in the community.”
Yucaipa resident Darlene Checkley has been a member for a few years.
“It’s great that Smiles 4 Seniors helps out in the community,” said Checkley. “Seniors seem to be ignored, and they need all the help that is available.
“The families that we have served have shown appreciation for what we do for them, and that is special to me.”
There are 30 volunteers involved in the foundation.
“Overtime, we have become fairly well-known throughout both counties for the work that we do,” said Serianni. “We are small but mighty. We are a grassroots type of group that saw a need and filled it.
“The name Smiles 4 Seniors was coined because we’re hoping that this helps put a little smile on the faces of seniors after they have received some assistance to make their life a little easier.”
Serianni was beaming the entire time when talking about the donations and gifts given to her group to help the seniors of the two counties over the years.
“I definitely feel blessed when we get to reach out and help others,” said Serianni. “We’d like to thank Brisco Inc. and the Soboba Foundation for being our presenting sponsors. They have been loyal sponsors to Smiles 4 Seniors, and we truly appreciate their support.”
To learn about Smiles 4 Seniors and what they do, call (909) 790-6671.
They are also on the web at smiles4seniors.org.
